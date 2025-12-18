Industrious Ventures Announces Appointment of Matt White, EVP & CFO of Linde, to Stoke Space's Board of Directors

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrious Ventures, a deep-tech venture firm backing founders reinventing the world's most critical industries, announced today that Matt White, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Linde (NYSE: LIN), has joined the Board of Directors of Stoke Space, serving as the firm's representative.

White succeeds Steve Angel, Chairman of Linde and long-time advisor to Industrious Ventures, who has represented the firm on Stoke's board since it led the company's Series B in October 2023.

White brings more than two decades of leadership in global industrial and engineering companies. As EVP and CFO of Linde, the world's largest industrial gases and engineering company, he oversees the firm's global financial operations and has led large-scale capital programs, complex global supply chains, and mission-critical engineering systems, all directly relevant to Stoke Space's pursuit of full and rapid reusability in orbital launch.

He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Penn State University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Delaware, and is both a Certified Public Accountant and CFA charterholder.

Linde has been a critical enabler of the U.S. space industry for more than six decades, from supplying liquid oxygen for the Apollo program to supporting today's commercial launch providers. In 2025, the company announced major new investments in Mims, Florida (near Cape Canaveral) and Brownsville, Texas to expand production of liquid oxygen, nitrogen, and argon for rocket launches and spacecraft manufacturing, reinforcing its role as an essential partner to the growing space economy.

"Steve's insight and leadership have been instrumental as Stoke progressed from early development to the threshold of orbital flight," said Mason Angel, Founding Partner at Industrious Ventures. "Matt's appointment builds on that foundation, bringing exceptional depth and knowledge from his role as CFO of a Global 500 corporation, overseeing large-scale industrial operations and project financing in support of foundational industries across the globe."

"Stoke's pursuit of full reusability represents the kind of transformative engineering challenge that defines generational progress," said Matt White, EVP and CFO of Linde. "As Linde continues expanding its role in supporting the U.S. space economy, I look forward to supporting Stoke as they build the infrastructure and reliability needed for sustained orbital access."

"We're deeply grateful for Steve's guidance and excited to welcome Matt to the board," said Andy Lapsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Stoke Space. "His perspective at the intersection of industrial operations and financial strategy will be invaluable as we prepare for our first orbital launch and begin operating in both development and production environments."

