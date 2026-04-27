Industry and Policy Leaders Gather for North American Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Conference at UH Law

HOUSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual North American Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Conference is bringing together senior industry leaders, legal professionals, and policymakers to examine the issues shaping North America's energy landscape to the University of Houston Law Center this week.

Titled "From Port to Power Grid: Energy Infrastructure, Demand, and the Path Forward," the conference will explore the intersection of infrastructure, logistics, grid reliability, and rising energy demand. As supply chains, ports, and data‑driven technologies increasingly influence how energy is produced, transported, and consumed, the program will focus on practical, business‑oriented insights for navigating this rapidly changing environment.

The conference will take place Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a networking reception from 5 to 7 p.m., in the John M. O'Quinn Law Building at the University of Houston Law Center. The in-person event is jointly hosted by UHLC's Environment, Energy and Natural Resources (EENR) Center and Blank Rome LLP.

The conference program includes:

Keynote conversations with Seth Cohen, chief counsel for nuclear policy at the U.S. Department of Energy, and Parker Harrison, incoming chief legal officer of Port Houston.

New opportunities in energy panel discussion

A moderated discussion with UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes and in-house general counsels and senior executives from the energy sector.

This annual conference draws energy executives, investors, in‑house counsel, and advisors from across North America. The EENR Center's goal is to provide a setting that encourages candid conversation and offers insight into how industry leaders are thinking about the future of energy infrastructure and demand.

The program is expected to be approved for 240 minutes of CLE credit.

EVENT DETAILS

What:

10th Annual North American Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Conference

"From Port to Power Grid: Energy Infrastructure, Demand, and the Path Forward"

When:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

1:00-5:00 p.m. (program)

5:00-7:00 p.m. (reception)

Where:

John M. O'Quinn Law Building

University of Houston Law Center

4170 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas

*In‑person only*

More Information / Registration:

https://www.law.uh.edu/eenrcenter/North-American/2026.asp [law.uh.edu]

Media Contacts

Carrie Anna Criado

Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing

University of Houston Law Center

713‑743‑2184 | [email protected]

Rashda Khan

Director of Communications

University of Houston Law Center

713‑743‑2184 | [email protected]

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center