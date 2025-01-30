Industry Leading Pet Trade Publication, Pet Age, Recognizes Pet King Brands with "2025 Editor's Select" Awards in Two Categories

ZYMOX earns top honors in the Bird-Health and Small Animal-Health Categories.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the Austin-local leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health care and creator of the award-winning ZYMOX, is honored to announce their recognition in the "2025 Editor's Select" program by industry-leading pet trade publication, Pet Age.

According to Pet Age, the mission of the Editor's Select program is to "recognize the products that balance unparalleled quality, value and innovation in a wide range of pet care categories". This nomination-based program was based on Pet Age editors' observations at trade shows, in pet shops and during first-hand experiences with companies through 2024.

First, receiving the top honor in the Bird- Health category is ZYMOX Avian Care. The ZYMOX Avian Care Topical Solution and Topical Spray are both safe for all birds and provide an effective way to manage skin health and support plumage vitality in birds, including poultry and waterfowl. The water-based formula features the antimicrobial LP3 Enzyme System to help sooth irritated skin due to abrasions, wounds, molting and feather plucking. It contains no harsh chemicals, antibiotics or steroids, which makes it ideal for sensitive avian skin.

In the Small Animal- Health Products category, ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic was honored with the top award. Available as a Topical Solution and Topical Spray, ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic provides essential support for healthy skin and ears in a variety of small and exotic mammals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets and more. The specially formulated solution also uses the patented LP3 Enzyme System to combat bacterial and fungal infections without the use of harsh chemicals, antibiotics, or steroids, making it safe and non-toxic for even the most sensitive animals.

"This is coveted recognition, and we're thrilled to be honored in not one, but two categories," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing, Pet King Brands. "The effectiveness behind our patented LP3 Enzyme System is truly what sets all ZYMOX products apart from the rest, and it's exciting to be honored in the Pet Age Editor's Select for bird, small animal and exotic categories this year."

The complete list of Pet Age "2025 Editor's Select" honorees is available here.

