AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, an industry leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health care and creator of the award-winning ZYMOX® and Oratene® products, is honored to announce their recognition as a Pet Age Magazine "Power 50" leader.

Pet King Brands Named to Pet Age’s 2025 Power 50 List of the Most Influential Companies in the Pet Industry.

According to Pet Age Magazine, "the Power 50 list includes some of the most influential and impactful players in all companion animal categories in the industry". The Power 50 list shines a spotlight on those companies that have overcome the recent obstacles facing the pet industry to remain high-performing players who positively impact the pet care community and utilize their social and financial capital to improve the lives and well-being of the companion animals that they serve.

"At Pet King Brands, our mission has always been to enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. This award reflects the collective effort of our team, our partners, and our valued retail and distribution networks," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing at Pet King Brands. "This recognition validates our commitment to deliver not just high-quality products, but meaningful solutions that support wellness, connection and joy in the companionship of pets. We plan to keep pushing boundaries, elevating quality, and leading with purpose. We thank Pet Age for this honor, and we look forward to continuing to serve the pet care community with passion, creativity and integrity."

The criteria for selection were relatively straightforward. Pet Age Magazine editors first identified the companies that are leaders in their sector and affecting the overall pet care industry in positive way, whether they be trusted household names, rising brands, innovative startups or private-label companies that have enabled their partners' products to become popular with today's consumers and their companion animals. In researching the pet market, Pet Age also examined data on the top performing pet brands along with input from retailers, distributors, industry experts and analysts to derive the 50 companies that are demonstrating the sort of forward thinking and professionalism that are needed from today's manufacturers.

To learn more and see the full list of Pet Age's "Power 50", the most impactful pet brands in the industry, visit here. For product information, visit www.zymox.com. If you are a member of the media and would like to request more information, hi-res images or an interview with Pet King Brands founders, please contact Parker Samuelson at K. Sutherland PR, (775) 360-6101 or [email protected].

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, proud sponsors of The Westminster Kennel Club's 149th Dog Show and makers of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN™ products, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been resolving ear, skin and oral conditions for over 25 years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin and mouths, offering solutions that are gentle, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

SOURCE Pet King Brands