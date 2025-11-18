Pet King Brands Launches ZYMOX® Affiliate Program

The brand behind ZYMOX and Oratene® provides new opportunity for pet-focused content creators.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the pioneering leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, announces the launch of their official ZYMOX Affiliate Program, now accepting applications.

The brand behind ZYMOX and Oratene® provides new opportunity for pet-focused content creators.

The Affiliate Program is now accepting applications from content creators including influencers, pet professionals and pet parents who align with the brand's mission and values. Affiliates will receive their own link allowing them to drive other pet parents to the ZYMOX site and earn commissions off sales of the full line of ZYMOX ear and skin and Oratene oral care products including those for horses, cats, small animals, exotics, birds and reptiles.

"Our new Affiliate Program offers the opportunity to authentically connect and engage with not only the ZYMOX community but other pet parents and professionals who are new to the product family," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing at Pet King Brands. "The loyalty of the pet parents and professionals who trust our products to keep their pets healthy is a true cornerstone in what makes us so special, and this program will allow that community to continue to grow."

The heart of the ZYMOX Affiliate Program will lie in authentic pet content including Reels, TikToks, carousels and UGC-style photos. Once accepted, affiliates will receive access to a shared drive with content assets, suggested captions, hashtags, and product tips in addition to a seasonal affiliate newsletter with campaign inspiration, content ideas and featured products.

For further details regarding the ZYMOX Affiliate Program, visit https://petkingbrands.refersion.com/affiliate/registration. For product information, visit www.zymox.com. If you have questions about the Affiliate Program, please contact [email protected]. If you are a member of the media and would like to request more information, hi-res images or an interview with Pet King Brands founders, please contact Parker Samuelson at K. Sutherland PR, (775) 360-6101 or [email protected].

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, proud sponsors of The Westminster Kennel Club's 149th Dog Show and makers of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, Funky Paws® and ZYLAFEN™ products, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been resolving ear, skin and oral conditions for over 25 years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin and mouths, offering solutions that are gentle, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

SOURCE Pet King Brands