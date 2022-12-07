DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global infant formula ingredients market.



The global infant formula ingredients market is expected to grow from $14.92 billion in 2021 to $16.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The infant formula ingredients market is expected to reach $22.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.27%.

Major players in the infant formula ingredients market are Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Dupont, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Nestle, Synutra International Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company and Watson Inc.



The infant formula ingredients market consists of sales of infant formula ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the infant formula product based on a cow, any other animal milk, or a combination thereof, which is suitable for infant feeding. This formula sources a replacement for the women's breast milk with the nutrients available in the cow's milk, soymilk, and protein hydrolysates form. The infant formula ingredients are combined with the essential vitamins, minerals, oils & fats, and all required ingredients necessary for the infants.



The main types of infant formula ingredients are carbohydrates, oil & fats, protein, vitamin, minerals, prebiotics. Carbohydrate is an ingredient used in infant formula. The forms of infant formula ingredients are powder, liquid, semi liquid. Infant formula ingredients are used in growing milk, standard infant, follow on formula, specialty formula.



North America was the largest region in the infant formula ingredients market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in infant formula ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing focus on infant care and nutrition is expected to drive the infant formula ingredients market. The focus on infant care and nutrition is growing due to the need for lowering morbidity and mortality, reducing the risk of chronic disease throughout their life span, and promoting regular mental and physical development.

This growing focus on infant care and nutrition will create a significant demand for infant formula ingredients as these are an effective alternative to breast milk and provide sufficient nutrition to infants. During infancy and early childhood, adequate nutrition by way of infant formula ingredients ensures children's total growth, health, and development as well as promotes healthy growth and cognitive development in infants. Infant formula ingredients also lower the chances of becoming overweight or obese and developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) later in life.

For instance, according to the key facts published in June 2021 by the World Health Organization (WHO), undernutrition is projected to be associated with 2.7 million child deaths, or 45% of all child deaths annually. More than 820,000 children's lives can be saved every year among children under 5 years if all children 0-23 months are breastfed sufficiently. Only a few children receive nutritionally adequate and safe complementary foods and, in many countries, less than a fourth of infants 6-23 months of age meet the criteria of dietary diversity and feeding frequency that are appropriate for their age.

This indicates that the focus is growing on infant care and nutrition. In response to this, WHO has been supporting countries with the implementation and monitoring of the ""comprehensive implementation plan on maternal, infant and young child nutrition"". Therefore, the growing focus on infant care and nutrition will drive the infant formula ingredients market.



Rising demand for organic infant formula is a key trend gaining popularity in the infant formula ingredients market. Organic infant formula is a non-GMO (non-genetically modified) product made from grass-fed cows and has no artificial growth hormones or antibiotics. The popularity of organic infant formula is increasing because of its multiple benefits such as low/no health complications.

There is a segment of health-conscious consumers who prefer organic products over conventional products because of their highly processed methods, artificial ingredients, and their effects on babies' hormones and growth. Key players are seizing this trend to offer organic infant formulas and strengthen their market position.

For instance, in September 2021, Bunge Loders Croklaan, the Netherlands plant-based lipids business of Bunge, a US-based food production company introduced Betapol Organic, the first certified organic OPO (Oleic-Palmitic-Oleic or SN-2 palmitate) on the Chinese and European markets. Betapol Organic is a certified organic OPO for infant milk formula which uses a natural component of human breast milk. Betapol Organic is an organic infant formula ingredient that helps increase bone mineral density, positively affects healthy gut bacteria, improves energy intake, reduces constipation, improves fine motor skills, reduces crying, and results in better sleep.



The countries covered in the infant formula ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

