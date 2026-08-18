InfiniG Secures Funding to Modernize Enterprise Cellular for the Next Decade

$5.2 million round co-led by J2 Ventures and Stormbreaker Ventures will scale Mobile Coverage as a Service across underserved enterprise properties.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniG, the company modernizing enterprise cellular through its Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS) platform, today announced a $5.2 million Seed round co-led by J2 Ventures and Stormbreaker Ventures. The investment will expand enterprise deployments, automate mobile-operator integration, scale InfiniG Insights, and advance the platform's foundation for automation and physical AI.

Reliable mobile coverage has become a foundational infrastructure for employees, customers, emergency responders, connected devices, and business-critical applications. Whether enterprises provide phones or use Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), they increasingly need dependable coverage from all three nationwide mobile operators and their MVNO partners.

Three forces are colliding: people and critical operations are more dependent on mobile phones, modern buildings increasingly use energy-efficient materials such as dense concrete, steel, and low-emissivity glass that block outdoor cellular signals, and mobile operators are no longer able to fund enterprise deployments at the scale required. The industry needs a modern model built for this new reality.

Traditional indoor cellular solutions were designed primarily for the largest venues, leaving millions without an economical path to multi-operator coverage. Many carrier-funded Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) are reaching an end of life, while mobile operators generally no longer fund replacements or new enterprise DAS deployments. Enterprises are left to finance complex upgrades requiring separate signal sources, engineering, approvals, and coordination for each participating operator. Repeaters may seem like a quick fix for very small buildings, but their performance depends on the outdoor macro network, creating a variable user experience.

InfiniG was created to disrupt that model. MCaaS uses shared CBRS spectrum, advanced multi-operator (MOCN) technology, and common neutral-host infrastructure to deliver enterprise-funded, carrier-grade coverage through one fully managed service. InfiniG standardizes design, installation, operator onboarding, macro-network and 911/PSAP integration, activation, analytics, and 24/7/365 operations - turning a process that took months or years into a repeatable model deployed in weeks.

"Enterprises need to build cellular infrastructure for the next 10 years, not recreate models designed for the last 10 or 20," said Joel Lindholm, co-founder and CEO of InfiniG. "MCaaS provides one shared, managed foundation for all participating operators. It solves today's coverage problem while giving enterprises a flexible path toward 5G, private networks, automation, and physical AI."

MCaaS protects the enterprise's investment by combining immediate coverage with a cloud-managed, 5G-upgradeable foundation. InfiniG Insights provides visibility into availability, call performance, mobility, traffic, and utilization across individual properties or entire portfolios. The same foundation can evolve toward enterprise-prioritized and private networks supporting connected operations, robotics and physical AI - without replacing the system for each technology cycle.

"InfiniG is modernizing a market still constrained by deployment models designed for a small number of premier venues," stated Said Mia, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Stormbreaker Ventures. "The InfiniG team is uniquely qualified to recognize and solve this problem, having developed and operated this model at Meta, one of the world's largest, most complex and security-conscious enterprises. That experience gives InfiniG a rare perspective on enterprise needs and requirements, not simply the technology and uniquely positions the company to deliver MCaaS at scale."

InfiniG has spent three years building and deploying MCaaS with large enterprises across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, education, and critical infrastructure. Its platform builds on the founders' experience deploying multi-operator enterprise cellular at Meta. The financing is primarily growth capital for deployments, operator automation, analytics, and partner expansion rather than years of foundational product development.

"The U.S. military and public sector increasingly need commercial technologies that strengthen critical infrastructure, healthcare, and communications," said Alexander Harstrick, managing partner and co-founder at J2 Ventures. "That is central to J2 Ventures' dual-use investment thesis, and InfiniG fits it well: the company is building resilient, scalable cellular infrastructure for today's essential operations and tomorrow's AI-enabled systems."

InfiniG works with mobile operators, system integrators, and technology providers to make multi-operator cellular coverage practical across portfolios of buildings and campuses.

To learn more about InfiniG, visit www.infinig.io.

About InfiniG

InfiniG delivers Mobile Coverage as a Service (MCaaS), enabling enterprises and property owners to deploy reliable, multi-operator cellular coverage through shared CBRS spectrum and cloud-managed infrastructure. Its enterprise-funded, fully managed neutral-host platform integrates with participating U.S. mobile operators while providing visibility, analytics, and an upgradeable foundation for 5G, private networks, automation, and physical AI. Founded by enterprise networking and cellular infrastructure veterans, InfiniG makes carrier-grade coverage simple to deploy, operate, and scale. For more information, visit www.infinig.io.

About Stormbreaker Ventures

Stormbreaker Ventures is an early-stage venture firm investing in the connectivity infrastructure powering AI, including Open RAN and AI-RAN, private 5G, satellite-cellular convergence, edge compute, IoT, connected mobility, and U.S. manufacturing modernization. Led by veteran operators and founders like Glenn Lurie, former President and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations; Wade Oosterman, founder of Clearnet Communications; Derek Aberle, former President of Qualcomm; and Andy Funk, a three-time founder who built and sold Virtela and OverWatchID, Stormbreaker brings decades of experience building and scaling category-defining companies across telecommunications, mobility and enterprise technology. For more information, visit www.stormbreaker.vc.

About J2 Ventures

J2 Ventures is a dual-use early stage venture capital fund investing at the intersection of government and the private sector. Currently deploying out of their third fund, the firm manages over $800M of assets under management. J2 companies have gone on to raise over two dollars of government non-dilutive leverage for every dollar invested and billions in follow-on investment. More information can be found on www.j2vp.com.

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SOURCE InfiniG