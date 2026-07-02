Infinite and Sardine Launch Two-Way Integration Linking Compliance, Risk, and Payments

Sardine's risk intelligence now powers Infinite's AI-driven compliance workflows, while Infinite Accounts supports Sardine's payments infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite, the AI-native compliance and payments platform built for the stablecoin economy, and Sardine, the fraud, risk, and payments platform, today announced a two-way integration that combines Sardine's real-time fraud and risk intelligence with Infinite's AI-powered compliance platform and account infrastructure.

Infinite + Sardine

The integration enables Infinite customers to incorporate Sardine's risk signals directly into compliance workflows, while providing Sardine customers with access to account infrastructure designed to support compliant money movement. Together, the companies are helping stablecoin businesses, fintechs, and financial institutions streamline onboarding, strengthen risk management, and simplify payments operations.

"As stablecoins become an increasingly important part of the global financial system, businesses need compliance risk infrastructure that can keep pace with the speed and scale of digital access transactions," said Sardine CEO Soups Ranjan. "We're excited to partner with Infinite to help deliver the monitoring, screening and fraud prevention capabilities institutions need to transact with confidence."

Smarter Compliance Decisions

As part of the integration, Infinite now incorporates Sardine's real-time risk intelligence, including device intelligence, behavioral biometrics, transaction risk data, and the patterns Sardine surfaces across its network of financial customers.

Infinite combines rules-based controls with AI-powered decisioning to evaluate risk, automate reviews, and determine appropriate next steps, including approvals, escalations, or requests for additional information. By integrating Sardine's signals directly into its compliance workflows, Infinite helps customers make faster, more informed compliance decisions while reducing reliance on manual review processes.

Each evaluation generates a comprehensive audit trail that captures the signals reviewed, the rules applied, and the reasoning behind each decision, providing the transparency and explainability required by financial institutions and regulators.

A Unified Foundation for Payments

The partnership also brings Infinite Accounts into Sardine's payments platform, giving customers access to a verified, compliance-aware account layer that supports the movement of funds.

By connecting account infrastructure, risk intelligence, compliance workflows, and payments operations, the integration reduces operational complexity and helps eliminate friction between customer verification and transaction execution.

For customers, the result is a more seamless connection between identity, risk, compliance, and payments, creating a foundation designed for the speed, scale, and global reach of stablecoin transactions.

A Reunion, Not Just an Integration

As Sardine alumni, Infinite's founders understand first-hand the importance of building proper fraud and financial crime controls into stablecoin infrastructure from the ground up.

"There's a reason these two platforms fit together so cleanly. Infinite was founded by Raj, myself, and Krisan, all former Sardine employees," said Nikhil Srinivasan. "We learned the fundamentals of fraud, risk, and compliance inside Sardine, then built Infinite to apply that experience to the stablecoin economy. The shared background is part of why the two platforms integrate so naturally."

What's Next

Infinite and Sardine plan to expand the integration over time, exploring additional capabilities across onboarding, transaction monitoring, compliance automation, and payments infrastructure as demand for stablecoin-powered financial services continues to grow.

About Infinite

Infinite is an AI-native compliance and payments platform purpose-built for the stablecoin economy. By combining programmable compliance workflows, AI-driven case management, and global payment orchestration, Infinite enables fintechs, crypto platforms, and financial institutions to onboard customers, manage risk, and move money without stitching together multiple providers. Learn more at www.infinite.dev.

About Sardine

Sardine is a fraud, risk, and payments platform that helps companies fight fraud, stay compliant, and move money with confidence. Its real-time risk signals span device intelligence, behavioral biometrics, and transaction monitoring across a broad network of financial customers.

SOURCE Infinite