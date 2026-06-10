Infinite Partners with CipherOwl, Embedding AI-Native Onchain Compliance Across Its Platform

Infinite goes single-vendor with the Coinbase-pedigree intelligence layer trusted by OKX, 0x, Cobo, HashKey, and Story Protocol, as the GENIUS Act creates the first federal compliance mandate for stablecoins.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite, the payments and compliance technology platform backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, today announced a strategic partnership with CipherOwl, embedding its AI-native screening, transaction monitoring, and compliance reporting directly into the workflows where stablecoin payments and compliance decisions get made. The intelligence layer is live across Infinite today, beginning with Infinite Accounts and ramping across its customer base. Infinite is intentionally not multi-sourcing from legacy analytics providers, instead leaning into CipherOwl to build a differentiated stack for the stablecoin economy.

Infinite partners with CipherOwl on Real-time AI-native Stablecoin Transaction Monitoring

The partnership lands weeks after FinCEN and OFAC published the proposed rule implementing the GENIUS Act on April 8, 2026, the first federal framework for U.S. payment stablecoins. It designates permitted issuers as "financial institutions" under the Bank Secrecy Act and extends compliance obligations to every company that handles, routes, holds, or embeds a regulated stablecoin. The framework explicitly favors AI-driven analytics, acknowledging that legacy rules-based tools were not built for stablecoin-speed settlement.

At the core is CipherOwl's SR³ Stack - Screening, Reasoning, Reporting, and Research - paired with its Strix agent. It screens 1M+ addresses per second, multi-chain by default, with explainability designed into every output and deployment measured in hours, not quarters. Founders Leo Liang and Ming Jiang previously built Coinbase's internal on-chain compliance infrastructure.

"CipherOwl was the only partner whose architecture met our customers' needs of real-time, multi-chain, explainable, and defensible stablecoin transaction monitoring. We chose to partner and lean in bidirectionally to build a differentiated payments and compliance stack," said Nikhil Srinivasan, CEO and co-founder of Infinite.

Customers get production-ready AML/CFT and sanctions controls on day one, real-time freeze/block capability across every active chain, automatically generated audit-ready evidence, and one platform with a single support path, plus a defined route to expand into CipherOwl's broader product surface

About Infinite: The AI-native embedded B2B stablecoin payment processing and global compliance platform backed by Bessemer Venture Partners. infinite.dev.

About CipherOwl: The AI-native intelligence layer for institutional crypto. Trusted by Coinbase, OKX, 0x, Cobo, HashKey, and Story Protocol, and backed by General Catalyst, Flourish Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and OKX Ventures. cipherowl.com.

SOURCE Infinite