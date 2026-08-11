Infinite Electronics Highlights UAV Connectivity Solutions at Commercial UAV Expo Showcasing New Pasternack® Anti-Jamming GNSS Antennas

Advanced MIL-STD-810 ruggedized anti-jamming technology delivers reliable GNSS positioning in today's unmanned systems

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, a global platform of specialized connectivity manufacturing companies, has launched a new lineup of Pasternack® multi-constellation GNSS antennas with advanced anti-jamming technology engineered to improve positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) performance in increasingly congested RF environments. The new antennas will be debuted at the Commercial UAV Expo 2026, where Infinite Electronics will showcase connectivity solutions across its portfolio for commercial and industrial unmanned systems.

Anti-jamming, MIL-STD-810 antennas are designed for modern Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) deployments in commercial and industrial unmanned systems.

"As UAV platforms are deployed in more demanding commercial, industrial and public safety applications, reliable GNSS positioning has become increasingly important," said Gorden Cook, President & General Manager, RF & Microwave Business Unit at Infinite Electronics. "Pasternack's new anti-jamming GNSS antennas are designed to help customers maintain reliable positioning in challenging RF environments, supporting the performance and dependability today's unmanned systems require."

Designed for modern Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) deployments, the new antennas support GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC and regional augmentation systems across L1/E1/B1, L2 and L5/E5 frequency bands. Their advanced interference mitigation technologies help maintain receiver performance by suppressing low-elevation jamming sources, rejecting adjacent-band interference and supporting reliable operation in challenging RF environments. Built to MIL-STD-810 requirements, the antennas are engineered for demanding outdoor deployments in fixed, mobile and infrastructure-based systems.

The new anti-jamming GNSS antennas expand Pasternack's growing portfolio of GNSS, RF, and positioning solutions for autonomous and unmanned systems, mission-critical navigation, precision timing and synchronization, transportation, public safety, critical infrastructure and geospatial technologies, providing UAV manufacturers, integrators and operators with an additional option to improve positioning reliability in increasingly congested RF environments.

Visitors to the booth can also learn more about connectivity solutions across the Infinite Electronics portfolio, including RF and microwave components, rugged networking, surge protection and sealed power, signal and data connectivity from Pasternack, L-com, Transtector, PolyPhaser and Bulgin for UAV platforms, ground stations and mission-critical communications.

To learn more about Pasternack's anti-jamming technology, visit pasternack.com or stop by Booth #849 during the Commercial UAV Expo 2026. To learn more about Infinite Electronics, visit infiniteelectronics.com

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics powers a global portfolio of specialized connectivity companies delivering reliable engineered solutions worldwide. Built as a unified platform for speed, scale and reliability, the company combines shared infrastructure, best-in-class logistics and deep engineering expertise to support mission-critical connectivity needs. Through scalable global operations and rapid development capabilities, Infinite helps customers accelerate innovation and bring new ideas to market. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Pasternack

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, is a leading provider of RF and microwave components, offering a vast selection of high-quality products. Pasternack serves engineers and technicians worldwide with a commitment to technical excellence and industry-leading service. Learn more at Pasternack.com.

SOURCE Infinite Electronics, Inc.