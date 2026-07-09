Infinite Electronics Names DigiKey Distributor of the Year

Recognition highlights multi-company growth and customer impact through expanded partnership

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, a global platform of specialized connectivity manufacturing companies, has selected DigiKey as its inaugural Distributor of the Year award winner for 2025, recognizing the company's expanded partnership across multiple Infinite Electronics companies and its role in scaling customer access to a broader range of products and support.

DigiKey has established a broad, cross-portfolio presence and quickly become one of Infinite Electronics’ premier global distribution partners.

DigiKey has established a broad, cross-portfolio presence and quickly become one of Infinite Electronics' premier global distribution partners, consistently exceeding growth expectations across multiple product categories. Today, customers can access products from Pasternack, L-com, Bulgin, Fairview Microwave, NavePoint, TKD Kabel and Integra Optics, with more expected to be onboarded later this year.

"DigiKey aligned early with our go-to-market channel strategy," said Gorden Cook, President and General Manager of Infinite Electronics RF Business Unit. "We rely on partners who can navigate high-service, high-mix customer demands across the entire product lifecycle—from early proof of concept to full deployment. DigiKey embraced that model completely, expanding across our portfolio of companies faster than we anticipated."

"Our partnership with Infinite Electronics has brought strong momentum that we're excited to continue in 2026 and beyond," said Joni Skjerven, director, technology – interconnect at DigiKey. "Infinite Electronics' commitment to continued investment in customer support and product availability aligns well with DigiKey's mission to deliver trusted products and a seamless customer experience. Together, we look forward to delivering reliable engineered solutions globally."

The award was presented during the 2026 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas as part of Infinite Electronics' global channel partner program, recognizing top-performing distribution partners worldwide.

"What set DigiKey apart was not just their pace of growth, but how they translated that growth into a better customer experience," said Eric Smith, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Infinite Electronics. "From new product introductions to expanded product availability across our companies, DigiKey consistently demonstrated the high-service approach we value in our channel partners."

To explore the full range of Infinite Electronics companies available through DigiKey, visit DigiKey.com/en/supplier-centers/infinite-electronics.

SOURCE Infinite Electronics, Inc.