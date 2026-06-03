Infinix Users Can Now Get 3 Months of Google AI Plus at No Cost on Eligible Devices

As AI continues to play an increasingly important role in how people learn, create, and stay productive, Infinix is working to make advanced AI tools and experiences more accessible to users across emerging markets. By combining Infinix's robust hardware with Google AI, Infinix aims to deliver practical, impactful AI tools through the devices consumers rely on every day.

"At Infinix, our focus is always on empowering everyday users with impactful technology," said Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix. "By combining our powerful device hardware with Google's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we are delivering a smarter, more seamless digital lifestyle. This partnership ensures that mobile-first users in emerging markets can effortlessly unlock new levels of productivity and creativity."

"Our goal is to put the power of AI into the hands of as many people as possible, and we are excited to bring the Google AI Plus (2 TB) plan on Infinix devices directly to vibrant, emerging markets," said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One. "We can't wait to see how users in these rapidly growing regions harness these tools to elevate their daily productivity and creativity."

What's Included in the 3-Month Trial of Google AI Plus Plan

With eligible Infinix devices, users gain access to expanded capabilities within the Gemini app, Nano Banana 2, NotebookLM, and beyond—all complemented by 2 TB of secure cloud storage. The specific benefits available include[3] :

1. 2 TB Cloud Storage

Plenty of space to help keep your memories and files safely backed up to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

2. Gemini in Gmail

Boost productivity with Gemini integrated directly into Gmail. Users can draft or proofread emails in seconds and manage their inbox.

3. AI Image Generation[4]

Users gain enhanced image generation capabilities powered by Nano Banana 2. Generate visuals from natural language prompts, apply styles from a reference photo, or create logos, invitations, and posters with multilingual text support.

4. AI-Powered Learning[5]

Study smarter with Gemini, which accelerates learning through tailored study plans, interactive self-quizzing, and multimodal explanations. For deeper research, NotebookLM provides double the capacity for audio Overviews, notebooks, and sources, making collaboration easier than ever.

How to Activate the 3-Month Extended Trial of Google AI Plus (2 TB)

Eligible users can activate the trial directly through the Gemini app or the Google One app on their device. Simply open either app, follow the on-screen prompts to confirm eligibility, and start the subscription at no extra cost. Cancel anytime. The trial begins from the date of activation and lasts for three months. After the trial ends, you will be charged at the standard monthly price for Google AI Plus (2 TB) in your location.

Disclaimers

[1]Terms and conditions apply. For full details, visit: https://one.google.com/offer/terms-and-conditions/infinix-ai-3month [2]For the full list of eligible model numbers and regional availability, visit: one.google.com/offer/terms-and-conditions/infinix-ai-3month. [3] The listed benefits are not exhaustive. For more details visit Google's product detail page: https://one.google.com/about/google-ai-plans/ [4]Usage rate limits apply and reset daily. [5]Usage rate limits apply and reset daily.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Infinix