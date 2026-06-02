Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas Introduces Speakers Bureau Program to Spotlight Peer-Led IT Leadership Insights

The newly introduced Speakers Bureau program from Info-Tech Research Group will feature member-led sessions on AI governance, digital strategy, enterprise architecture, IT leadership, business outcomes, and organizational influence at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. Participants in the program receive support from professional speaker coaches to refine their stories and deliver confident, high-impact presentations for an audience of thousands of CIOs and senior technology leaders.

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has introduced the Speakers Bureau program at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Centered on the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, the new program will feature sessions led by CIOs, technology leaders, and Info-Tech members sharing real-world experience on AI adoption, digital execution, enterprise architecture, leadership influence, and business value creation.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will feature Speakers Bureau sessions led by Lizbeth Johnson, Jeff Kramer, and Jonathan Strong, who will share peer-led perspectives on leadership influence, digital strategy, AI readiness, and enterprise architecture. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will feature Speakers Bureau sessions led by RC Woodson, Ken Piddington, and Keith Alexander, who will share peer-led perspectives on IT leadership, business outcomes, AI adoption, and security readiness. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech developed the Speakers Bureau in response to strong attendee interest in hearing directly from peers about the challenges they have faced, the decisions they made, and the lessons they learned along the way. The program is designed to give members a platform to amplify their voices, position themselves as thought leaders, and share practical lessons with technology leaders facing similar challenges. Participants have access to optional content-shaping webinars and are paired with professional speaker coaches to help refine their stories, strengthen presentation delivery, and prepare for high-impact speaking opportunities at Info-Tech events.

"CIOs and technology leaders want to hear directly from peers who are facing the same pressures around AI, value creation, and organizational change," says Vince Mirabelli, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The Speakers Bureau program reflects what makes Info-Tech LIVE so valuable: a combination of research-backed insight, practical experience, and meaningful peer exchange. These sessions will give attendees real-world perspectives they can apply as they work to move technology initiatives from ambition to measurable impact."

Introducing the Info-Tech Speakers Bureau, a session hosted by Mirabelli, will set the stage for the program and explain what makes peer-led presentations at LIVE distinct. The session will explore how strong ideas become influential messages through clearer structure, stronger delivery, and more purposeful stage presence. It will also outline the four qualities shaping the Speakers Bureau experience: perspectives beyond what search engines and AI can provide, practical ideas attendees can apply after the event, connections that extend beyond the room, and speakers prepared to deliver narrative-driven, high-impact sessions.

Speakers Bureau Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

The inaugural Speakers Bureau program at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will welcome 17 member speakers to a dedicated stage. The sessions will cover leadership, business and digital transformation, AI readiness, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, and outcome-driven technology strategy, giving attendees direct access to peer perspectives grounded in real organizational experience. Highlighted sessions include:

Crashing the Speed of Business

Artificial intelligence is accelerating business operations faster than security and governance models can adapt. As organizations race to adopt AI, gaps in visibility and control are emerging. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in security operations, risk, compliance, and secure technology adoption, Keith Alexander, Senior Manager, Security Operations, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, will examine how leaders can translate complex security challenges into practical, business-aligned action.

Masterclass: The Blueprint for a Digital Strategy

This masterclass will help leaders understand how to build a practical digital strategy blueprint focused on execution rather than technology trends. Jeff Kramer, VP Technology and Digital Factory, Kason Industries, a business entrepreneur and technology leader with more than 40 years of experience across business development, strategic planning, cybersecurity, compliance, automation, analytics, and AI, will connect real-world digital execution to meaningful AI outcomes.

Architecting the AI Ready Enterprise

Every organization is racing to operationalize AI, but many will discover that the bottleneck is not the models themselves, but the architecture underneath. Drawing on his work leading foundational technology transformation at Harvard Business School and nearly four decades of experience across AI, enterprise architecture, and data-intensive industries, Jonathan Strong, Chief Technology Officer, Harvard Business School, will explore what it takes to build an AI-ready enterprise.

The Dynamic IT Leader

The role of the IT leader has fundamentally shifted. Today's technology executives are no longer measured by uptime and infrastructure stability alone. They are expected to drive enterprise strategy, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver measurable business value. RC Woodson, Global IT Thought Leader at Woodson Consulting, is a veteran CIO, chief business officer, entrepreneur, author, and advisor. Woodson will share insights on how technology leaders can build executive influence and position IT as an engine of enterprise growth.

Nobody Cares About Technology: Only the Outcomes

The most powerful mindset shift a CIO can make is deceptively simple: stop leading with technology and start leading with outcomes. Ken Piddington, Chief Digital and Information Officer at RelaDyne and an award-winning technology executive with experience leading digital strategy, business technology, integration, and transformation initiatives, will explore how outcome-centered communication can create stronger alignment, clearer value, and greater organizational impact.

360° Management: Leading Up, Down, and Across Your Organization

Great IT leaders do not only manage their teams. They manage in every direction. This session will address a common gap in leadership development by focusing on how IT leaders influence peers, executives, stakeholders, and teams across the organization. Lizbeth Johnson, a transformation consultant and technology operations executive with 20 years of progressive IT leadership experience in higher education and former Interim Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and CIO at North Carolina A&T State University, will share perspectives on leading up, down, and across complex organizations.

The addition of the Speakers Bureau program to Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas reinforces the event's focus on practical value, peer insight, and real-world execution. Alongside analyst-led keynotes, interactive workshops, one-on-one analyst meetings, and networking opportunities, the Speakers Bureau track will provide attendees with access to experienced technology leaders applying strategy, governance, and leadership practices within their organizations.

Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group