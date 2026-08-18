Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto to Feature IT Playbook Sessions Designed to Advance IT Excellence

Info-Tech Research Group will spotlight its seven interconnected IT Playbooks at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto, taking place November 10–12 at the Fairmont Royal York. Spanning CIO strategy, AI, applications, data, infrastructure and operations, security, and enterprise architecture, the Playbooks provide structured, step-by-step frameworks designed to help technology leaders strengthen IT performance and turn complex priorities into measurable organizational outcomes.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology leaders are under pressure to improve IT performance while managing an increasingly interconnected set of priorities that directly influence organizational outcomes. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto, taking place November 10–12, 2026, at the Fairmont Royal York, Info-Tech Research Group will showcase its seven IT Playbooks, a systematic improvement approach designed to help CIOs and IT leaders move beyond fragmented initiatives and strengthen the capabilities that drive IT and organizational success.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto, taking place November 10–12, 2026, at the Fairmont Royal York, Info-Tech Research Group will showcase its seven IT Playbooks, a systematic improvement approach designed to help CIOs and IT leaders move beyond fragmented initiatives and strengthen the capabilities that drive IT and organizational success.

Info-Tech's IT Playbooks are designed to work as an interconnected system or as independent frameworks based on an organization's priorities. By breaking complex IT challenges into clearer, actionable steps, the approach helps leaders identify where improvement is needed, coordinate efforts across technology functions, and progress from tactical fixes toward stronger strategic outcomes.

"CIOs are responsible for an increasingly connected technology environment, but improvement efforts are still too often approached one function at a time," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Info-Tech's IT Playbooks give leaders a systematic way to understand those dependencies, focus their efforts where they will have the greatest impact, and build lasting improvement across IT. The goal is to move beyond constantly solving the next problem and create an IT organization that can reliably shape enterprise outcomes."

IT Playbook Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto

The IT Playbook sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto will provide CIOs and IT leaders with hands-on guidance for applying Info-Tech's 12-step methodologies across critical IT domains. Participants will be able to assess where improvement is needed, apply a structured methodology to their environment, and develop a prioritized roadmap for action. The seven IT Playbooks include:

CIO Playbook : Helps CIOs systematically improve IT management and governance, strengthen business alignment, and elevate IT's strategic contribution to the organization.





Helps CIOs systematically improve IT management and governance, strengthen business alignment, and elevate IT's strategic contribution to the organization. AI Playbook : Provides a structured approach for developing the capabilities, governance, and strategy needed to move AI from experimentation toward measurable value.





Provides a structured approach for developing the capabilities, governance, and strategy needed to move AI from experimentation toward measurable value. Applications Playbook : Helps applications leaders strengthen strategy, delivery, architecture, and lifecycle management to improve the value delivered by the applications function.





Helps applications leaders strengthen strategy, delivery, architecture, and lifecycle management to improve the value delivered by the applications function. Data Playbook : Guides data leaders in strengthening governance, architecture, quality, analytics, and other foundational capabilities needed to improve data-driven outcomes.





Guides data leaders in strengthening governance, architecture, quality, analytics, and other foundational capabilities needed to improve data-driven outcomes. Infrastructure & Operations Playbook : Helps I&O leaders systematically assess and improve the capabilities required for reliable, scalable, and effective IT operations.





Helps I&O leaders systematically assess and improve the capabilities required for reliable, scalable, and effective IT operations. Security Playbook : Provides security leaders with a structured methodology for strengthening security capabilities, managing risk, and improving organizational resilience.





Provides security leaders with a structured methodology for strengthening security capabilities, managing risk, and improving organizational resilience. Enterprise Architecture Playbook: Helps EA leaders strengthen the capabilities needed to connect technology decisions with business priorities and deliver greater organizational value.

The IT Playbooks programming will also extend to the mainstage with Become an Exponential CIO, presented by Geoff Nielson, SVP, Brand Reach & Influence at Info-Tech Research Group. The keynote will examine how governance, funding, and metrics designed for a different era can constrain CIO impact, and how redesigning the enterprise context and use of data and technology can help IT leaders move beyond firefighting and more reliably shape enterprise-level outcomes.

Through the IT Playbooks track and broader LIVE experience, attendees will have opportunities to engage with practical frameworks, analyst guidance, and research designed to help them identify priorities and systematically improve the areas of IT that matter most to their organizations.

Further details on the conference agenda and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Toronto to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group