InfoEdge Ventures-Backed Kris@Work Strengthens Founding Team

Elevates Ananta Joshi, Samanvith Reddy Balugari, and Sunil Chandra Angara as Co-Founders as the company scales product innovation, customer growth, and AI-led GTM execution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kris@Work, the AI-native Go-To-Market (GTM) execution platform built to help enterprise revenue teams operate with greater speed, intelligence, and precision, today announced the elevation of Ananta Joshi, Samanvith Reddy Balugari, and Sunil Chandra Angara as Co-Founders.

The elevation comes at a pivotal moment as Kris@Work builds strong momentum with customer growth. The pain points are validated as the modern revenue teams continue to navigate fragmented systems across CRM and multiple sales tools. Valuable selling time is often lost switching between platforms, manually compiling insights, and coordinating execution across disconnected systems. Kris@Work addresses this challenge through a unified AI-native Full GTM Platform that supports sales teams from first touch to closed won to expansion.

The elevation reflects Kris@Work's belief that category-defining companies are built by deeply aligned operators who combine technical depth, product clarity, and execution intensity. Ananta, Samanvith, and Sunil have played a central role in shaping the company's product, engineering, and execution foundation as it expands its capabilities for enterprise revenue teams.

Ananta Joshi, an IIT Bombay alumnus and former global leader at Sprinklr, has been instrumental in shaping Kris@Work's AI-native product vision and intelligent execution architecture. Samanvith Reddy Balugari, an IIT Madras alumnus with prior engineering experience at Indeed, has played a key role in building scalable AI-led engineering systems powering the platform. Sunil Chandra Angara, an IIT Madras alumnus with experience at Goldman Sachs, has been central to architecting the platform for enterprise-grade scale, reliability, and performance.

"The traction we have seen so far has been extremely encouraging, with early customer deployments of Kris@Work delivering results of up to 15x, demonstrating the platform's ability to create immediate and measurable impact," said Arun Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Kris@Work. "Ananta, Samanvith, and Sunil have been instrumental in shaping our product, culture, and customer success from the earliest days. Their elevation to Co-Founder reflects both their contributions so far and the critical role they will play in our next phase of growth."

As enterprise adoption of AI-powered productivity platforms accelerates, Kris@Work continues to focus on helping GTM teams reduce operational complexity, improve execution speed, and spend more time on revenue-generating work.

SOURCE Kris@Work