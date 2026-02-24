Kris@Work raises $3M seed funding led by Infoedge Ventures to build the new AI-native GTM execution platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kris@Work, the AI-native Go-To-Market (GTM) execution platform for enterprise revenue teams, has raised $3.0 Million in seed funding led by Infoedge Ventures, with participation from JN Capital & Growth Advisory (Singapore) and several angel investors.

Kris@Work Team

Kris@Work is a new system of work and system of insights for revenue teams. Designed as a work companion that reduces dependency on multiple point tools across sales, customer success, services, support, and revenue operations. Founded by experienced SaaS professionals, Kris@Work was conceived as a single unified platform for GTM teams. The founding team includes co-founders Arun Singh and Ramakrishna Mallya, with product leadership from Ananta Joshi (Chief Product Officer).

The company moved from the first line of code to its first enterprise contract in under seven months, signalling demand for AI-native execution platforms. Kris@Work operates in a rapidly evolving category of enterprise AI platforms for GTM and revenue execution, alongside a new generation of global players rethinking how sales, marketing, and customer success teams operate in an AI-first world.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its enterprise customer base, strengthen go-to-market partnerships, and complete development across four phases of the platform, prioritising deeper automation, multi-agent orchestration, and enterprise-scale deployments.

"Over the past few years, the challenges of managing multiple disjointed SaaS tools have become evident. Removing this fragmentation needs a new system-of-work and system-of-insights for teams to move faster. Today, it's possible to run operations on agentic architecture, solving for siloed data. We've seen first-hand the impact on business performance and team productivity. SaaS is converging, and a work companion is the right solution," said Arun Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, Kris@Work.

"Sales and Revenue teams today are overwhelmed by a proliferation of disconnected point solutions, leading to legacy SaaS fatigue and a measurable decline in productivity," said Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures. "As large language models mature, we believe the market is at an inflection point where unified, intelligent platforms with AI co-pilots can replace fragmented workflows. Kris@Work's vision of becoming a one-stop operating system for Revenue teams, automating repetitive work and enabling teams to focus on higher-value, creative outcomes, is the need of the hour. The team's strong AI-first product approach positions them well to lead the next generation of integrated AI-first platforms for enterprises"

"SaaS is at a new inflection point. Agentic architectures and context-aware AI are making platforms smarter and more unified. What once required multiple tools can now be achieved through a single platform, faster and with better results," said Ramakrishna Mallya, CTO & Co-Founder, Kris@Work.

"A single platform is only half the solution. True outcomes come from pairing it with an intuitive user experience and real-time AI intelligence. Converging everything at work into a single intelligent window is how we see the future of work," said Ananta Joshi, Chief Product Officer, Kris@Work.

Powered by a combination of agentic architecture and contextual AI, Kris delivers a single platform for GTM teams, unifying lead identification to deal close to account expansion with contextual AI that drives real-time insights & guidance, automating every step, while keeping governance tight. Over the next three years, Kris@Work plans to expand this execution layer to additional enterprise functions using the same AI-native framework. The platform is currently being adopted across Technology, Financial Services, Telecom, and Automotive.

