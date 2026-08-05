Infor Appoints Yuka Kanemitsu as President and Representative Director of Infor Japan to Accelerate Industry Cloud Growth and AI-Driven Business Transformation

Experienced technology executive to lead Infor's next phase of growth in Japan, helping customers modernize operations through industry-specific cloud solutions, AI, and deep industry expertise.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the appointment of Yuka Kanemitsu as President and Representative Director of Infor Japan.

Kanemitsu will lead the company's business strategy and operations across Japan, with responsibility for accelerating customer success, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving continued growth in one of Infor's most important global markets.

Yuka Kanemitsu as President and Representative Director of Infor Japan

Her appointment comes as organizations across Japan increasingly invest in digital transformation, AI, and cloud technologies to improve operational resilience, strengthen supply chains, and address evolving workforce challenges.

As demand grows for industry-specific solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes, Infor continues to expand its Industry Cloud platform by combining deep industry expertise with AI capabilities purpose-built for complex business processes.

Quote from Geoff Thomas

Japan is one of Infor's most strategic markets worldwide and plays an important role in our long-term growth strategy across Asia Pacific.

Organizations today are looking beyond general-purpose AI. They want technology that understands the unique requirements of their industries, improves business processes, and helps people make better decisions.

Infor is uniquely positioned to meet these needs through our Industry Cloud platform, which combines deep industry functionality with AI, automation, and advanced analytics.

Yuka has an exceptional track record of building high-performing organizations, strengthening customer relationships, and leading business transformation. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue helping customers across Japan achieve measurable business outcomes.

Kanemitsu brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology. She will focus on expanding Infor's presence across Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Distribution, and other asset-intensive sectors while helping customers modernize operations through Industry Cloud, AI, and intelligent automation.

Quote from Yuka Kanemitsu

AI is transforming how businesses operate, but technology alone does not create value. Sustainable business transformation happens when organizations combine industry expertise, modern cloud technology, trusted data, and AI to improve how work gets done. Together with our customers and partners, we will help organizations modernize with confidence and create measurable business value.

Closing

Infor continues to invest in innovation across its Industry Cloud platform, embedding AI and automation into industry-specific applications that help organizations improve operational performance, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Infor Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Infor