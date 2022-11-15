Infortrend EonStor GS 100GbE All-flash Storage Solution Maximize HPC Efficiency

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has released their new EonStor GS 3024UT and 4024U all-flash unified storage solutions featuring 100GbE RDMA, and PCIe Gen4 that can maximize high-performance computing (HPC) efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership.

With HPC making its way into small to medium enterprises, it has been generating complex data and placing higher demands for data storage solutions. With a common industry write speed of 7GB/s, some customers are now demanding 12GB/s. An HPC's mixture of random and sequential data I/O requires the storage solution to facilitate high IOPS and throughput to cope with its parallel file system workloads. In addition, the remote direct memory access (RDMA) technology has become a prerequisite for some of the HPC file systems (StorNext, GPFS, BeeGFS, Lustre, etc.), allowing for more free hardware resources.

Design to meet the demand of HPC storage needs, Infortrend's EonStor GS U.2 all-flash models (GS 3024UT and GS 4024U) deliver up to 1.1M IOPS and support 100GbE with RDMA technology to offer up to 24GB/s read and 12GB/s write throughput.

To coincide with modern server infrastructures on 100GbE protocol, GS U.2 100GbE all-flash series offers performances that can effectively minimize client/ server I/O performance discrepancies in sophisticated HPC applications. The systems provide similar performance to four 32G Fibre channels with a single 100GbE. With the need to purchase less hardware and consume less power, it also reduces the cost of ownership.

"Designed to help maximize HPC efficiency, GS U.2 all-flash 100GbE solutions are cost-effect, support highly complex and data-intensive workloads generated by HPC applications with low latency and high throughput bandwidths," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

