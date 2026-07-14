Infortrend Expands Edge Computing Portfolio to Support Evolving AI and Edge Workloads

TAIPEI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the expansion of its edge computing portfolio. Structured into distinct solution categories, the updated portfolio is designed to meet the demands of edge AI workloads—from single-node to highly resilient, clustered deployments.

Infortrend expands its edge computing portfolio to support evolving AI and edge workloads, showcasing bare metal hardware and turnkey solutions including Standalone Edge, HA Edge, and Advanced Edge configurations

As organizations increasingly process data at the point of creation, infrastructure capable of handling edge AI inference, virtualization, and containerized applications has become an operational necessity. However, edge deployments vary significantly in scale, performance requirements, and IT resources. To address these diverse needs, Infortrend offers a comprehensive edge computing portfolio spanning hardware and fully integrated turnkey solutions, designed to support a wide range of operational environments.

Edge Computing Portfolio

Bare Metal Hardware

Edge Hardware: Purpose-built server optimized for edge environments, designed for organizations that prefer to run their own custom software stack.

Turnkey Edge AI Solutions

Pre-configured with the OS and software to run traditional and containerized applications, these solutions are ready for rapid out-of-the-box deployment, each tailored to different scale and availability requirements.

Standalone Edge: A single-node solution ideally suited for remote sites without dedicated IT staff, delivering enterprise-class compute in a compact system with minimal setup and operational overhead.

HA Edge: A redundant, two-node high-availability solution engineered for maximum uptime. It ensures edge workloads keep running seamlessly through node failures, making it ideal for operationally critical sites where downtime is not an option.

Advanced Edge: A scalable 3-to-5-node cluster featuring automatic failover and dynamic resource scaling, delivering the high-performance compute required to power large-scale edge AI workloads.

Underpinning these deployment models are two purpose-built hardware series that provide the compute foundation for each solution:

KS 3000U — Equipped with a single AMD EPYC™ 8004 processor and up to two GPUs, this series is optimized for space-constrained environments.

— Equipped with a single AMD EPYC™ 8004 processor and up to two GPUs, this series is optimized for space-constrained environments. KS 5000U — Powered by dual Intel® Xeon® or AMD EPYC™ 9004/9005 processors with up to 320 CPU cores and support for up to four GPUs, it delivers the performance required for the most demanding compute-intensive workloads.

"Processing data at the edge eliminates latency and reduces cloud dependency—but different sites have vastly different uptime and scale requirements. We expanded our portfolio to address this directly so that enterprises can deploy the right infrastructure for their exact operational footprint," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend Technology