Infosys, ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, and LIONS Unveil the CMO AI Hub

Peer-to-peer learning and collaboration platform for global CMOs

Powered by Infosys Aster, the Hub brings proprietary case studies, and curated peer insights through a conversational AI experience

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, in collaboration with ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, global leadership body driving growth for marketers, and LIONS, the parent platform and organizer of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, today announced the launch of the CMO AI Hub. This exclusive AI-powered platform is designed to enable peer-to-peer learning among Chief Marketing Officers by bringing together insights, experiences, and perspectives from the leading marketing organizations and executives worldwide.

Developed by Infosys Aster, an AI-amplified marketing suite, the hub brings together curated intelligence from Association of National Advertisers (ANA), LIONS, and the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the research arm of Infosys, into a secure, conversational interface tailored for senior marketing leaders. Human oversight, governance safeguards, and privacy-by-design principles are embedded throughout the hub to deliver a trusted, enterprise-grade experience with long-term scalability.

Built exclusively for members of ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, the hub transforms the collective intelligence of the marketing industry into an always-available resource. It offers CMOs the platform to describe business challenges in natural language and receive synthesized, context-rich insights drawn from curated research, case studies and executive perspectives enabling faster and impactful decision-making.

The launch reflects a priority identified by CMOs to understand and get ahead of AI's implications as a shared challenge. The CMO AI Hub launches alongside the CMO AI Playbook, developed by the Infosys Knowledge Institute based on extensive research, including one-on-one interviews with CMOs, engagement with marketing leaders across global industry events, and inputs from ANA members. The CMO AI Playbook captures these insights, while the AI Hub makes these accessible as a practical tool for day-to-day use.

Key capabilities of the CMO AI Hub include:

Conversational intelligence: Members can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, synthesized insights from curated content.

Members can ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, synthesized insights from curated content. Executive-ready outputs: The platform transforms insights into summaries, making it easier for CMOs to explore and learn from peer perspectives and experiences.

The platform transforms insights into summaries, making it easier for CMOs to explore and learn from peer perspectives and experiences. CMO-to-CMO connection: Enables marketing leaders to contribute insights that strengthen the platform over time.

Enables marketing leaders to contribute insights that strengthen the platform over time. Secure, member-exclusive environment: Available only to Growth Council members with enterprise-grade governance, responsible AI frameworks, and privacy safeguards.

Nick Primola, Group Executive Vice President at the ANA and leader of the Global CMO Growth Council, said, "CMOs told us they wanted real, practical guidance available in the moments when important decisions need to be made. The AI Hub turns the collective experience of the world's leading marketers and experts into a resource that is available whenever members need it. It's built by CMOs, for CMOs, and designed to help leaders make more informed decisions moving at the speed of marketing."

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, "The Growth Council was created to bring the world's best marketers together and remove the barriers to growth. The CMO AI Hub is the boldest expression of that mission yet — it puts the collective intelligence of this community into every member's hands, exactly when they need it. Creativity and AI aren't opposing forces. The Hub pairs the best of human judgment with the speed of the technology, and keeps people at the center of both."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "AI presents a unique opportunity for CMOs to move beyond efficiency gains and elevate marketing's role as a growth driver. By combining the collective expertise of leading marketers with an AI-powered experience layer, CMO AI Hub transforms fragmented insights into shared intelligence that helps marketing leaders make informed decision and unlock greater business value."

About the ANA | Global CMO Growth Council

The Global CMO Growth Council is a partnership between the ANA and LIONS representing over 1,200 chief marketers worldwide. Chaired by Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the leadership team includes 50 chief marketers from the world's top brands. Since its launch in 2018, the Growth Council has mobilized thousands of CMOs and industry leaders around the world to transform marketing into a force for economic growth and a force for societal good. It is a community of influential and distinguished marketing leaders addressing key issues facing CMOs, their companies, and all of the stakeholders they serve. Chief marketers hold a privileged responsibility to accelerate broad and bold initiatives that will lead to lasting benefits for their brands, their customers, and our global society.

About the ANA

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the definitive voice of the marketing industry. Since 1910, we have set and advanced the agenda for marketing transformation, connecting over 1,600 member companies to an influential global network, insights and resources that drive growth. Our members represent 20,000 brands and $400 billion in annual marketing investment. Through industry-leading research, the CMO Growth Council, and our proprietary Growth Agenda and Practices, the ANA empowers marketers to shape the future of marketing and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

About LIONS

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters. We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver - and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage. Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity - provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence, training and tailored advice needed to grow. LIONS is part of Informa PLC.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys