Infosys and Metsä Group Expand Strategic Collaboration to Drive AI-led IT Transformation

Powered by Infosys Topaz Fabric to enable intelligent, agentic IT operations

BENGALURU, India and ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys, (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a significant expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Metsä Group, a globally operating forest industry company based in Finland. Under this multi-year engagement, Infosys will support the transformation of Metsä Group's IT landscape towards a more efficient, unified, and AI-ready operating model, while delivering end-to-end IT services across the company's global operations.

Infosys will draw on its industry expertise and technology capabilities to manage Metsä Group's application management, cloud operations, workplace services, on-site IT/OT interface support, and service desk operations, across both mill and office locations. Through these efforts, Infosys will help drive productivity and economies of scale, while laying the groundwork for continuous innovation through automation, generative AI, and data-driven service management.

Central to the transformation is Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite, that will power agentic AI capabilities and embed intelligence across Metsä Group's IT operations. It will also help lift service delivery, speed up issue resolution, and enable cost savings across the expanded engagement.

Kristiina Lammila, Chief Information Officer of Metsä Group, said, "This engagement marks a new chapter in Metsä's long-standing collaboration with Infosys, as we simplify and transform our IT sourcing model to meet the efficiency demands of today's business environment. We are confident in our joint ability to deliver on these targets and accelerate the transformation of Metsä's IT, powered by AI."

Ruchir Budhwar, EVP & Industry Head, Europe, Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The forestry industry is contending with rising cost pressures, growing operational complexity, and the need to scale AI-driven innovation, all at once. Metsä Group is approaching this with real clarity and ambition, and its decision to consolidate and transform the Group's IT with Infosys reflects the trust built over years of collaboration. Infosys brings deep manufacturing sector expertise and a proven AI-first approach, with Infosys Topaz Fabric driving intelligent, agentic operations at the heart of this engagement. We are fully committed to delivering the outcomes that matter most to Metsä's business, while deepening our long-term commitment to the Finnish market and strengthening our position as a leading technology partner in the region."

About Metsä Group

Metsä Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by approximately 90,000 forest owners. We make wood products that people around the world need every day. We focus on pulp, paperboards, tissue and greaseproof papers, wood products, and wood supply and forest services. We are committed to regenerative forestry that measurably strengthens the forest ecosystem. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. In 2025, our sales totalled EUR 5.8 billion, and we employ about 8,800 people.

More information: www.metsagroup.com

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About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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