Infosys und die Metsä Group bauen ihre strategische Zusammenarbeit aus, um die KI-gesteuerte IT-Transformation zu beschleunigen

Auf Basis von Infosys Topaz Fabric werden intelligente, agentenbasierte IT-Abläufe realisiert

BENGALURU, Indien und ESPOO, Finnland, 5. August 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von KI-orientierten Unternehmensberatungs- und Technologiedienstleistungen, baut seine langjährige Zusammenarbeit mit der Metsä Group aus. Die Metsä Group ist ein weltweit tätige Forstwirtschaftsunternehmen mit Sitz in Finnland. Im Rahmen dieser mehrjährigen Kooperation unterstützt Infosys den Wandel der Metsä Group IT-Landschaft hin zu einem effizienteren, einheitlichen und KI-fähigen Betriebsmodell. Gleichzeitig stellt Infosys durchgängige IT-Dienstleistungen für die weltweiten Standorte des Unternehmens bereit.

Infosys setzt seine Branchenexpertise und technologischen Kompetenzen ein, um das Anwendungsmanagement, den Cloud-Betrieb, die Arbeitsplatz-Services, den Support für die IT/OT-Schnittstelle vor Ort sowie den Service-Desk-Betrieb der Metsä Group zu verwalten – und dies sowohl an den Werks- als auch an den Bürostandorten. Die Maßnahmen ermöglichen der Metsä Group produktiver zu sein. Darüber hinaus bieten die Infosys Lösungen eine höhere Skalierbarkeit. Gleichzeitig schafft das Unternehmen so die Basis für kontinuierliche Innovation durch Automatisierung, generative KI und datengesteuertes Servicemanagement.

Im Mittelpunkt der Transformation steht Infosys Topaz Fabric, eine speziell entwickelte, komponierbare und offene Suite agentenbasierter Dienste. Sie treiben agentenbasierte KI-Fähigkeiten voran und integrieren Intelligenz in den gesamten IT-Betrieb der Metsä Group. Infosys Topaz Fabric trägt außerdem dazu bei, die Servicebereitstellung zu verbessern und die Problemlösung zu beschleunigen. Sie träge auch dazu bei, Kosten einzusparen.

Kristiina Lammila, Chief Information Officer der Metsä Group, erklärt: „Diese Zusammenarbeit markiert ein neues Kapitel in der langjährigen Partnerschaft zwischen Metsä und Infosys. Wir vereinfachen unser IT-Beschaffungsmodell und gestalten es um. Damit erhalten wir die Effizienz, die das heutige Geschäftsumfelds erfordert. Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass wir gemeinsam diese Ziele erreichen und die Transformation der IT bei Metsä mithilfe von KI beschleunigen können."

Ruchir Budhwar, EVP & Industry Head, Europe, Manufacturing, bei Infosys, kommentiert: „Die Forstwirtschaft sieht sich gleichzeitig mit steigendem Kostendruck, wachsender betrieblicher Komplexität und der Notwendigkeit konfrontiert, KI-getriebene Innovationen in großem Maßstab umzusetzen. Die Metsä Group geht diese Herausforderungen mit großer Klarheit und Ambition an. Ihre Entscheidung, die IT des Konzerns gemeinsam mit Infosys zu konsolidieren und zu transformieren, spiegelt das im Laufe der Jahre gewachsene Vertrauen wider. Infosys bringt fundierte Expertise im Fertigungssektor und einen bewährten ‚AI-first'-Ansatz ein. Infosys Topaz Fabric treibt als Kernstück dieser Zusammenarbeit intelligente, agentenbasierte Abläufe voran. Wir sind fest entschlossen, die für das Geschäft von Metsä wichtigsten Ergebnisse zu liefern und gleichzeitig unser langfristiges Engagement auf dem finnischen Markt zu vertiefen – und so auch unsere Position als führender Technologiepartner in der Region zu stärken."

About Metsä Group

Metsä Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by approximately 90,000 forest owners. We make wood products that people around the world need every day. We focus on pulp, paperboards, tissue and greaseproof papers, wood products, and wood supply and forest services. We are committed to regenerative forestry that measurably strengthens the forest ecosystem. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. In 2025, our sales totalled EUR 5.8 billion, and we employ about 8,800 people.

More information: www.metsagroup.com

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About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.