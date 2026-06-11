Infrastructure AI Introduces World's First Living Infrastructure Device

Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module Enables Autonomous Infrastructure at Global Scale

SOMERSET, N.J. , June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure AI today announced the Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module, a breakthrough edge computing platform designed to transform static infrastructure into continuously learning autonomous systems.

According to leading infrastructure investment studies, the world must invest approximately 3.5% of annual GDP, more than $4.2 trillion annually over the next decade, to modernize critical infrastructure worldwide. Buildings, airports, utilities, healthcare facilities, and smart cities require unprecedented intelligence, resilience, and operational efficiency.

"The Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module represents far more than new hardware," said Dilip Rahulan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "This is the birth of an entirely new computing category. Traditional infrastructure devices arrive with fixed functionality. The Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module is fundamentally different. It continuously learns, evolves, expands its intelligence, and improves the infrastructure it serves. It is the world's first Living Infrastructure Device, designed to transform every asset into a continuously learning autonomous system."

The platform combines Infrastructure AI's Galaxy Agentic Operating System with a modular containerized agent architecture. Discovery agents identify equipment and protocols and network topologies. Knowledge agents provide specialized expertise across HVAC, electrical, water, fire safety, and utility systems. Operational agents continuously optimize energy, maintenance, reliability, and efficiency. Marketplace Agents connect infrastructure assets directly to service providers, contractors, supply chains, and utility ecosystems.

These capabilities operate within secure, isolated agent containers that can be dynamically deployed, upgraded, or expanded without disrupting operations.

Unlike traditional devices receiving software updates, the Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module receives intelligence updates. As new technologies and operational requirements emerge, the device automatically acquires new intelligence models, expands protocol support, and develops new optimization strategies.

"For the first time, infrastructure has a mechanism where intelligence itself becomes a continuously evolving operational resource," said Glen Allmendinger, Co-Founder and Founder of Harbor Research. "As more devices deploy, the entire ecosystem becomes more intelligent. This creates a powerful network effect where every building, hospital, airport, and utility contributes to and benefits from collective intelligence. We believe this represents the beginning of a global transition from automation to true autonomy."

The Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Device Family includes the NOVA Edge Module, NEBULA Equipment Module, and GALAXY Enterprise Hub. Every deployed module becomes part of Infrastructure AI's global Infrastructure Intelligence Network, enabling collective learning and Infrastructure Swarm Intelligence across millions of devices.

Blockchain-enabled security ensures every agent has digital identity, governance credentials, and traceability.

Infrastructure AI believes these capabilities establish the trust framework required to support autonomous infrastructure at global scale.

"The future of infrastructure will be intelligent, autonomous, governed, and secure," Rahulan concluded. "The Infrastructure Intelligence Interface Module provides the edge intelligence layer that makes that possible."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the global infrastructure economy.

SOURCES AND HYPERLINKS:

www.infrastructureai.org