Infrastructure AI Launches Agentic Hub™ 1.0

Establishing the Global Standard for Autonomous Infrastructure Architecture

New architecture unites LLM-based and neural-network agents inside secure Agentic Containers, transforming physical assets into living, learning and increasingly autonomous systems

SOMERSET, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure AI today announced the launch of Agentic Hub™ 1.0, a new platform for persistent resident intelligence designed to operate permanently within buildings, factories, utilities, transportation systems, airports, hospitals, campuses, and cities—continuously learning, reasoning, collaborating, and evolving throughout the lifecycle of physical assets.

Conventional AI agents that execute simple tasks and predefined workflows are just digital workers. Agentic Hub enables digital residents that provide persistent intelligence. Traditional infrastructure is managed. Intelligent infrastructure becomes increasingly self-managing.

Agentic Hub™ 1.0 enables intelligent agents to maintain persistent identity, memory, contextual awareness, domain expertise, operational history, digital-twin intelligence, and governance controls, allowing infrastructure to progressively accumulate knowledge and operational wisdom.

At the foundation of Agentic Hub™ 1.0 is the coexistence of large language model-based and neural network-based agents within a unified, secure, containerized environment deployed directly at the edge.

The Neural Network Agent serves as the sensing and machine-intelligence layer—detecting anomalies, recognizing patterns, interpreting signals, forecasting equipment behavior, performing diagnostics, and optimizing operations. The LLM Agent provides reasoning and orchestration—interpreting events, consulting digital twins and operational history, coordinating workflows, enforcing governance policies, and making intelligent decisions.

Together, these complementary intelligence systems operate within secure Agentic Containers hosted inside Infrastructure AI's Intelligence Interface Module™, creating a persistent resident intelligence environment where prediction, reasoning, memory, planning, and autonomous action coexist close to the physical systems being managed.

This architecture transforms the Intelligence Interface Module from a conventional edge computing device into what Infrastructure AI describes as a Living Infrastructure Device™—a permanent computational habitat where intelligent agents can continuously observe, learn, reason, and evolve alongside the physical assets they serve. The resident intelligence architecture integrates infrastructure memory, context awareness, operational intelligence, decision engines, digital twins, and continuous learning capabilities.

Agentic Hub™ 1.0 is designed to evolve across eight dimensions of intelligence: operational intelligence, infrastructure memory, domain expertise, digital-twin intelligence, autonomous decision-making, swarm collaboration, governance and compliance, and self-evolution. Unlike conventional agents that repeatedly execute tasks, the persistent intelligence environment enabled by Agentic Hub continuously expands its intelligence through experience and interaction.

"We have reached a pivotal moment in the evolution of autonomous infrastructure," said Dilip Rahulan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Infrastructure AI. "The coexistence of LLM-based reasoning agents and Neural Network-based intelligence within secure agentic containers creates an entirely new architectural paradigm. Prediction and anomaly detection can now operate alongside reasoning, planning, digital twins, orchestration, and governance directly at the infrastructure edge."

"Most importantly, autonomous infrastructure must be built on trust. If agents are going to operate buildings, utilities, factories, airports, hospitals, and cities, the infrastructure fraternity must have confidence in their identity, authority, security, discipline, and accountability. Our ambition is to help establish the global standards and trust architecture required for autonomous intelligence to safely inhabit the physical world."

Within Agentic Hub™ 1.0, every resident intelligence entity is envisioned with persistent identity, an Agent Passport, defined permissions, governance policies, and auditable operational records. Infrastructure AI's architecture integrates the Infrastructure Blockchain™, Agent Governance Framework™, Digital Twins, and Infrastructure Swarm Intelligence™ to create a foundation for trusted collaboration among potentially millions—and ultimately billions—of resident intelligence entities.

"The strategic significance of Agentic Hub lies in persistence," said Glen Allmendinger, Co-Founder of Infrastructure AI. "Traditional software creates value when it is used. Persistent infrastructure intelligence creates increasing value because it remembers, learns, and accumulates context over time. As these intelligence entities collaborate across assets and infrastructure domains, the potential emerges for powerful network effects and an entirely new Intelligence Economy for the physical world."

Infrastructure AI believes the transition from traditional AI agents to persistent intelligence environments such as Agentic Hub™ 1.0 could ultimately represent a technological shift comparable to the evolution from standalone personal computing to cloud computing. The difference is fundamental: traditional agents visit systems; persistent intelligence inhabits them. Traditional agents complete workflows; Agentic Hub enables intelligence to persist across the lifecycle of physical assets, accumulating context, memory, and operational wisdom.

The company's long-term vision extends from individual Agentic Hub deployments to a global Infrastructure Intelligence Society, where resident intelligence entities collaborate across buildings, utilities, transportation networks, and cities through shared knowledge, digital twins, blockchain-based identity and governance, and swarm intelligence.

Infrastructure AI calls the resulting global ecosystem the Intelligence Economy—a future in which every physical asset can become a living, learning, and increasingly autonomous participant in a globally connected infrastructure ecosystem.

Agentic Hub™ 1.0 — Persistent. Intelligent. Evolving.

Transforming every asset into a living, learning, autonomous participant in the global infrastructure ecosystem.

www.infrastructureai.org

SOURCE Infrastructure AI