Infrastructure AI Targets Multi-Trillion-Dollar Facilities Management with Autonomous AI Agents

SOMERSET, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure AI today announced the continued expansion of its Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS), positioning the platform as a transformational AI operating system for the global facilities management industry. GAOS is designed to radically redefine facilities operations through autonomous AI agents, orchestrated assets and agents, and real-time operational intelligence.

The company believes the facilities management sector – spanning commercial real estate, healthcare, airports, hospitality, education, transportation systems, utilities, and smart cities – is entering one of the most disruptive technological transitions in its history. After decades of fragmented technologies, siloed operational teams, reactive maintenance, and labor-intensive service delivery, Infrastructure AI believes autonomous AI-driven operations will fundamentally reshape this model.

Powered by autonomous agents, digital twins, blockchain-enabled governance, and continuously evolving operational intelligence, GAOS introduces what Infrastructure AI calls "agent-centric facilities management." Through this model, intelligent agents autonomously monitor, predict, optimize, coordinate, and execute facilities operations in real time across complex environments.

GAOS is designed to transform key operational layers, including HVAC optimization, energy management, predictive maintenance, asset lifecycle management, sustainability compliance, security, workforce coordination, procurement, and occupant experience.

"For decades, facilities management has relied on disconnected systems, manual workflows, reactive maintenance, and labor-intensive operational models," said Dilip Rahulan, Co-Founder of Infrastructure AI. "GAOS embeds autonomous intelligence directly into the operational core of infrastructure itself, enabling facilities to autonomously monitor, learn, optimize, predict failures, coordinate operations, and continuously improve performance in real time."

At the core of the platform is Infrastructure AI's Infrastructure Intelligence Interphase (III), an AI-driven operational environment designed to replace dashboard-centric building management systems with intelligent autonomous orchestration. Instead of human operators monitoring thousands of alarms and data points, GAOS deploys specialized agents capable of analyzing conditions, predicting failures, coordinating cross-system responses, optimizing energy use, automating maintenance, and executing corrective actions in real time.

"Facilities management is entering one of the most transformative periods in its history," said Glen Allmendinger, founder of Harbor Research and Co-Founder of Infrastructure AI. "GAOS introduces a fundamentally new operational model where intelligent AI agents autonomously coordinate, optimize, predict, and manage infrastructure operations across diverse domains."

Infrastructure AI believes autonomous operations driven by AI agents will reduce operational costs, improve energy efficiency, minimize downtime, extend equipment life cycles, and enhance operational resilience. The platform's blockchain-enabled governance architecture is designed to ensure transparency, accountability, cybersecurity, and trust, with every operational event, AI-driven action, and smart contract transaction securely recorded within a distributed ledger.

Infrastructure AI is expanding deployments and strategic engagements of GAOS across commercial real estate, healthcare, industrial operations, airports and transportation systems, utilities, and smart city environments globally.

About Infrastructure AI

Infrastructure AI is developing the Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS), an AI-driven infrastructure operating system designed to autonomously manage buildings, energy systems, utilities, transportation networks, industrial operations, and smart cities through intelligent AI agents, digital twins, blockchain governance architecture, and real-time operational intelligence. The company is headquartered in Somerset, N.J.

Sources and Links: Infrastructure AI website: www.infrastructureai.org

SOURCE Infrastructure AI