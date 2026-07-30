Inglis Completes Affiliation with Community Integrated Services, Expanding Employment and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inglis today announced that it has completed its affiliation with Community Integrated Services (CIS), effective July 30, 2026, expanding employment and community-based services for people with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

CIS is a nonprofit organization specializing in supported employment services and benefits counseling across southeastern Pennsylvania and the state of Delaware. Founded in 1991, CIS serves more than 2,000 individuals with disabilities annually, helping them find and maintain meaningful employment.

The affiliation brings together two mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to expanding opportunity, inclusion, and independence for people with disabilities.

The affiliation also marks an important leadership transition. Effective July 30, Julia Blackwell, formerly Assistant Executive Director of Community Integrated Services, has been named Executive Director of Inglis Community Services. In this role, she will lead Inglis' growing portfolio of community-based services. Her leadership will help advance Inglis' commitment to providing opportunities for people with disabilities to live, work, and thrive in their communities.

The affiliation significantly expands Inglis' community-based services. Together, these programs will support more than 4,000 people annually through employment services, benefits counseling, assistive technology, home modifications, and training and advocacy that promote housing choice and accessibility across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

"This affiliation marks an exciting new chapter for Inglis and the people we serve," said Dyann Roth, President and CEO of Inglis. "By welcoming the CIS team to Inglis, we are expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to build meaningful careers while strengthening the community-based supports that help people live independently. Together, we are creating a more connected network of services that empower individuals to achieve their goals and fully participate in their communities."

"For more than 35 years, CIS has believed that employment is one of the most powerful pathways to independence and inclusion," said Susan Schonfeld, Executive Director of CIS. "Joining Inglis allows us to build on that legacy while connecting the people we serve to a broader range of supports, from assistive technology and home modifications to housing and long-term care. I couldn't be more excited about what we'll accomplish together for people with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware."

The leadership transition also includes the retirement of Susan Schonfeld, who led the organization for 35 years as Executive Director of CIS. Susan will continue working with Inglis in a consulting capacity to help ensure a smooth integration of the two organizations. Inglis extends its sincere gratitude for her leadership and unwavering commitment to expanding employment opportunities and economic independence for people with disabilities. Her vision and dedication have shaped the lives of thousands of individuals and helped establish CIS as a trusted leader in supported employment.

With the affiliation now official, Inglis and CIS will continue implementing a thoughtful integration plan focused on continuity of services, support for staff, and alignment of operations. Together, the organizations will expand access to employment supports, strengthen partnerships with employers and community organizations, and advance inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware. The affiliation reflects Inglis' ongoing commitment to removing barriers, expanding community-based services, and helping more people with disabilities live independently, pursue meaningful work, and fully participate in their communities.

About Inglis

Founded in 1877, Inglis enables people with disabilities—and those who care for them—to achieve their goals and live life to the fullest. Serving more than 4,000 people annually across Pennsylvania and Delaware, Inglis removes barriers to independence through a continuum of services that help people live, work, and thrive in their homes and communities. Services include employment and benefits counseling, assistive technology, home modifications, and training and advocacy that promote housing choice and accessibility. Inglis also provides independent, accessible, and affordable housing through Inglis Housing Corporation and long-term residential living at Inglis House for adults with complex physical disabilities. Learn more at Inglis.org.

About Community Integrated Services (CIS)

Since 1991, Community Integrated Services has provided supported employment services to youth and adults with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its mission is to help individuals not only find work, but thrive in meaningful, living-wage employment.

Through strong partnerships with public agencies, businesses, schools, and community organizations, CIS works to disrupt the longstanding link between disability and poverty by building a more inclusive and equitable workforce. Now in its 35th year, CIS has helped tens of thousands of people obtain and succeed in jobs of their choice, established hiring partnerships with many of the region's largest employers, and remains a committed advocate and ally for a historically underserved population.

SOURCE Inglis