Inglis Announces Affiliation with Community Integrated Services (CIS), Expanding Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inglis, a leading nonprofit provider of services that support people with disabilities to live independently and engage fully in their communities, today announced it has signed an affiliation agreement with Community Integrated Services (CIS), a nonprofit organization specializing in supported employment services across southeastern Pennsylvania and the state of Delaware.

Founded in 1991, CIS serves more than 2,000 individuals with disabilities annually, helping them find and maintain meaningful employment. This affiliation brings together two mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to expanding opportunity, inclusion, and independence.

Through Inglis Community Services, Inglis already provides employment-related supports and community-based services. By affiliating with CIS, Inglis will build on that foundation, expanding its reach and strengthening pathways to employment as a critical driver of independence and quality of life.

"This affiliation represents an exciting step forward for Inglis and the people we serve," said Dyann Roth, President and CEO of Inglis. "Employment is a powerful pathway to independence, connection, and purpose. By bringing together the strengths of Inglis and CIS, we can reach more individuals, deepen our impact, and continue advancing a future where people with disabilities have every opportunity to live the lives they choose."

"This partnership reflects our shared mission to create lasting pathways to independence for people with disabilities. By joining forces with Inglis, we can expand our impact beyond employment alone—connecting individuals to a broader network of supports that promote independence, stability, and success both on and off the job. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates to better serve individuals," says Susan Schonfeld, Executive Director at CIS.

The two organizations will work together over the coming months to develop a thoughtful integration plan focused on continuity of services, support for staff, and alignment of operations. The affiliation is expected to take effect on July 1, 2026.

Together, Inglis and CIS will expand access to employment supports, strengthen partnerships with employers and community organizations, and advance inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

About Inglis

Founded in 1877, Inglis enables people with disabilities, and those who care for them, to achieve their goals and live life to the fullest. Inglis serves more than 2,500 people annually throughout the Commonwealth. Inglis provides a variety of services along a continuum of care including, independent, accessible, and affordable housing; assistive technology, home modifications, supported employment services, and more; and also provides long-term, residential living at Inglis House for adults with complex physical disabilities. Learn more at Inglis.org.

About Community Integrated Services (CIS)

Since 1991, CIS has provided supported employment services to youth and adults with disabilities across Pennsylvania and Delaware. CIS' mission is to help individuals not only find work, but thrive in meaningful, living-wage employment. Through strong partnerships with public agencies, businesses, schools, and community organizations, CIS works to disrupt the long‑standing link between disability and poverty by building a more inclusive and equitable workforce. CIS supports more than 2,000 individuals annually as they secure employment or begin their path toward work, complemented by comprehensive benefits counseling. In its 35th year, CIS has helped tens of thousands of people obtain and succeed in jobs of their choice, established hiring partnerships with many of the region's largest employers and remains a committed advocate and ally for a historically underserved population. Learn more at Cisworks.org.

SOURCE Inglis