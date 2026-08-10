inKind Secures $414 Million in Financing Led by Citi and Cross River, Surpassing $1.2 Billion in Total Capital Raised

Oversubscribed financing scales the restaurant commerce platform connecting more than 5 million diners with more than 8,500 restaurants that collectively represent nearly $30 billion in annual restaurant GMV

Citi's participation builds on its existing relationship with inKind, as its venture capital arm, Citi Ventures, invested in the company in 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inKind, the curated restaurant commerce platform helping great restaurants access capital, guests, and technology, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $414 million second financing tranche led by Citi and Cross River alongside Sagard, Varadero Capital, and Trinity Capital. The transaction brings inKind's total capital raised to more than $1.2 billion.

Just as Airbnb built infrastructure connecting hosts and travelers, and DoorDash built infrastructure connecting merchants and consumers, inKind is building growth infrastructure that connects restaurants with capital and high-intent guests. Its platform combines upfront capital, demand generation, financial tools, guest rewards, proprietary data, and AI-native capabilities. Today, inKind's curated network connects more than 5 million diners with more than 8,500 restaurants that collectively represent nearly $30 billion in annual restaurant GMV.

The new commitments include:

Senior

Citi: $175 million

Cross River: $150 million

Mezzanine

Sagard: $50 million

Varadero Capital: $25 million

Trinity Capital: $14 million

The closing follows Liberty Mutual Investments' recently announced $320 million commitment as a senior anchor and mezzanine lender. With the expanded facility, inKind plans to deploy more than $1 billion in growth capital to nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next year.

The transaction marks a major milestone for inKind and the restaurant industry, bringing institutional scale to a model designed to help high-quality restaurants access growth capital while creating incremental guest demand. It also expands the capital foundation behind a commerce platform that becomes more valuable as more restaurants and diners join and its proprietary data advantage deepens.

"For more than a decade, inKind has been building a new way to finance and grow great restaurants," said Johann Moonesinghe, co-founder and CEO of inKind. "When Rajan Moonesinghe, Andy Harris, Jonathan de Wolff and I started the company, we had to use our own capital to fund restaurants because we were building a model the market had not yet seen. It took years of performance, discipline, and proof before institutional investors began to understand the asset class we were creating. The addition of Citi, a global systemically important bank, is an important signal that the market increasingly recognizes the strength of the inKind model. This financing gives us the capacity to scale the restaurant commerce infrastructure we have spent more than a decade building."

inKind provides restaurants with upfront growth capital and connects them with millions of high-intent guests through its curated dining network. By combining capital, commerce, demand generation, rewards, and technology on one platform, inKind helps operators create incremental revenue, build repeat customer relationships, and grow without relying solely on traditional debt, dilutive equity, or discount-driven marketing.

inKind is highly selective about the restaurants it brings onto the platform. The company focuses on restaurants guests are likely to love and want to experience again — from nationally recognized restaurant groups to standout independent operators. That selectivity is central to the strength of the model: guests trust inKind as a way to discover exceptional restaurants, operators benefit from access to quality demand, and capital providers gain exposure to a curated network designed for durability.

Since 2022, inKind has grown from approximately 1,000 restaurant partners to more than 8,500 today, collectively representing nearly $30 billion in annual restaurant GMV. The company has also grown from approximately 1 million users in March 2024 to more than 5 million users today, creating one of the largest curated restaurant networks in the United States.

"The proof is in the quality of the network," Moonesinghe continued. "Some of the best restaurant operators in the country trust inKind, and millions of guests use our platform to discover, support, and return to great restaurants. That combination of restaurant quality, guest scale, capital infrastructure, and proprietary data is what makes inKind different."

Building a New Commerce Model for Great Restaurants

Restaurants are one of the largest and most important sectors in the U.S. economy, but even great operators have historically lacked a growth platform designed around how restaurants actually operate. Traditional debt can be expensive and restrictive. Equity can be dilutive. Discount-driven marketing can damage brand equity and train guests to value promotions more than the restaurant itself.

inKind was built by restaurant operators to give great restaurants a better way to grow.

The company's platform combines upfront capital, demand generation, guest rewards, financial tools, and AI-native technology designed to help restaurants bring the right guests into the room at the right times. For operators, inKind creates access to growth capital and incremental guest demand without requiring conventional debt service or ownership dilution. For guests, inKind provides a smarter way to discover exceptional restaurants, support the people behind them, and earn more toward their next experience.

Today, inKind partners with nationally recognized groups such as MINA Group, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and José Andrés Group, as well as acclaimed independent operators including Okàn, Kann, and Superiority Burger. The company has provided more than $850 million in growth capital to restaurant partners and delivered more than $225 million in dining rewards to guests.

Institutional Capital Behind a Scalable Restaurant Platform

The new tranche significantly expands the group of institutional investors supporting inKind's growth.

Together with Liberty Mutual Investments debt investment, the new financing provides inKind with additional long-term capacity to support restaurant operators nationwide and further validate the company's model as an emerging institutional asset class.

inKind's selectivity is central to both its credit model and its network economics. By focusing on strong operators and restaurants that guests are likely to love, revisit, and recommend, inKind protects guest trust and builds a network designed for durability. Better restaurants create stronger guest demand and engagement; stronger demand makes the platform more valuable to operators and more resilient for capital providers.

"This is bigger than a financing milestone for inKind," said Moonesinghe. "It represents growing recognition that great restaurants are essential businesses, major employers, and anchors of their communities — and that they deserve a capital model designed specifically for how they operate."

Scaling the Restaurant Growth Infrastructure

inKind is building a growth operating system for restaurants by combining capital, consumer demand, technology, financial tools, proprietary data, and AI-native capabilities on a single platform.

Because inKind operates across thousands of restaurants and millions of guests, its platform can identify patterns, demand opportunities, and guest behavior that no single restaurant group — no matter how sophisticated — could see on its own. The company believes that combining this network-level data with recent advances in artificial intelligence can create a new level of growth infrastructure for restaurants, helping operators make more informed decisions about capital, guest acquisition, demand generation, and long-term growth.

"Restaurants are among the most important engines of local job creation in America," said Moonesinghe. "When a great restaurant grows, it creates opportunity for chefs, servers, bartenders, managers, suppliers, landlords, and the neighborhoods around them. Restaurants are also the rooms where communities gather — where birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, family dinners, and ordinary nights become lifelong memories. Our mission is to help more great restaurants open, expand, create jobs, and remain part of their communities for generations."

Moonesinghe added: "We believe inKind is still in the early chapters of what it can become. As our restaurant network grows, we can give more great operators access to millions of guests. As our guest base grows, we can give more diners access to the best restaurants in the country. That flywheel is what we have spent the last twelve years building."

About inKind

Founded in 2014, inKind is a curated restaurant commerce and growth platform built to help great restaurants thrive and give guests more reasons to gather around the table. Built by restaurant operators for restaurant operators, inKind provides upfront capital and demand tools that help restaurants bring in the right guests at the right times, while giving diners a smarter way to discover exceptional restaurants, support the people behind them, and earn more toward their next experience.

inKind is highly selective about the restaurants it brings onto the platform because guest trust is central to the network. By partnering with restaurants guests are likely to love, revisit, and recommend, inKind helps operators create incremental revenue while giving diners confidence that every inKind experience is worth planning around. Today, inKind connects more than 5 million guests with more than 8,500 restaurants across the United States. Those restaurants collectively represent nearly $30 billion in annual restaurant GMV. The company has provided more than $850 million in capital to restaurant partners and delivered more than $225 million in dining rewards to its users.

Learn more at inKind.com and follow @inkind.app.

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SOURCE inKind