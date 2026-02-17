inKind Closes $450 Million in Capital to Fund Up To 10,000 U.S. Restaurants In the Next Year

inKind has provided over $600 million in funding to more than 6,000 top restaurants while delivering over $175 million in dining rewards for its 4 million+ users

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inKind , the leading restaurant commerce enablement platform and technology company, has closed $450 million in capital to accelerate its growing platform of 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. With this new funding, inKind will advance its platform growth to an additional 10,000 U.S. restaurants over the next year.

Known for connecting thousands of top restaurants with its over 4 million customers, inKind's fundraise included several prominent individuals and firms, including Matt Hulsizer and Jenny Just (founders of Peak6), Sarosh Mistry (former CEO of Sodexo US), and Vasanth Williams (CPTO of Conde Nast) to name a few.

To date, inKind has provided more than $600 million in funding to a diverse group of top restaurant partners, including acclaimed operators like José Andrés Group, MINA Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and independent establishments like Okàn, Kann, and Superiority Burger; as well as 20 Michelin-starred destinations and 50 James Beard nominees.

The funding raised by inKind, a mix of equity and debt, enables the company to accelerate its impact on the restaurant industry by providing operators with needed access to growth capital and high-spending guests. Additionally, inKind will ramp up innovation of the in-app customer dining experience for its rapidly growing subscriber base of millions.

"Restaurants are the heart of our communities and they deserve partners who understand the unique support they need to thrive," said Johann Moonesinghe, CEO and co-founder of inKind. "Traditional restaurant financing models can drain equity, cash flow, and long-term viability. We created inKind to change that—offering a smarter, more sustainable way to fund restaurants without the burdens. Our model helps operators maintain cash flow, access capital quickly, and build more resilient businesses. Thanks to our partners that led the funding we're able to amplify those efforts on a massive scale to up to 10,000 additional restaurants. We're proud to support thousands of locally owned restaurants nationwide, not just with funding, but as true partners in their success."

The news aligns with inKind's continued standout growth, marked by over 100% growth in gross order volume (GOV) for four consecutive years (2020-2024) and is on pace to reach more than $350 million in 2025. To date, inKind has rewarded its users with over $175 million in dining rewards and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of new users monthly.

inKind has become the largest platform of its kind, providing restaurants with financing that essentially pays for itself. The company's unique business model provides restaurants with funding in exchange for food and beverage credits, rather than equity or debt. These credits are then used by high-spending diners through the inKind app at partner restaurants via inKind's best-in-class 20% back rewards model.

inKind was created by Moonesinghe, his late brother Rajan Moonesinghe, his husband Andrew Harris and Marcus Triest, as a more supportive capital option for restaurants, based on the challenges they faced as restaurant owners and investors themselves. Having invested directly in over 30 restaurants and owning several themselves, including The Guest House Austin and Las Vegas, Etta Scottsdale, and Ember Kitchen in Austin, Moonesinghe and Harris built inKind to harness the power of regular restaurant customers to support local hospitality businesses in a mutually beneficial way.

José Andrés Group CEO, Sam Bakhshandehpour, whose restaurant group has integrated inKind's solutions across multiple properties and funding rounds, shared, "inKind understands what it really takes to operate a restaurant. They move at our pace because they know first-hand what works in the hospitality trenches. While traditional lenders see spreadsheets, inKind sees the late nights, the razor-thin margins, and the passion that drives our business. Their capital isn't just funding; it's freedom—freedom to invest in our people and perfect our craft. Johann genuinely cares about restaurants and has built something that's not only incredible for diners but transformative for operators."

The influx of capital will further drive inKind's expansion in underserved markets and restaurant segments, particularly among independent restaurants and emerging chains. It will also be utilized to fuel the development of proprietary technology tailored to meet the evolving needs of restaurant owners including expanded financial products that address specific restaurant needs, such as growth capital, equipment financing, and better access to debt.

The company's innovative approach to capital and its focus on restaurant success have earned it recognition as one of the Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of America's Fastest Growing businesses by Deloitte and Touche, and one of the Best Places to Work by Built in.

About inKind

Founded in 2016, inKind is a leading commerce enablement platform that provides low-cost capital investment opportunities for restaurants and exclusive dining rewards for consumers. With over 4 million users in the US and partnerships with 6,000 restaurants nationwide, inKind has become the largest consumer marketplace of its kind. The platform has infused over $600 million in capital to successful restaurant groups like MINA Group, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and José Andrés Group, as well as independent restaurants such as Okàn, Kann, and Superiority Burger.

