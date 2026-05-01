inMorphis Accelerates the AI-Native Enterprise: Unveiling a High-Velocity Implementation Framework for ServiceNow AI at Knowledge 2026

inMorphis (where ServiceNow is an investor), an architect of enterprise-grade AI, synchronizes its delivery engine with the new ServiceNow Context Engine and AI Control Tower to convert platform capabilities into measurable business value.

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inMorphis, a premier ServiceNow partner specializing in high-impact enterprise implementations, today announced its participation in ServiceNow Knowledge 2026. The firm is set to debut its latest breakthrough in Agentic AI delivery, a framework engineered to move organizations past a patchwork of disconnected AI add-ons and into a state of high-velocity 'Step Zero' Intelligence.

This represents the foundational alignment of data, security, and trust required before autonomous agents can move from assisting people to acting on their behalf.

As ServiceNow transitions to a complete AI-native experience by embedding intelligence, data, and governance into every offering, the focus for enterprises has shifted from procurement to business outcomes. This is the technical foundation of data lineage and system trust that allows ServiceNow's new Context Engine to ground every AI decision in the specific policy and relationships of the business.

To accelerate this transition, inMorphis is also unveiling an exclusive library of over 30 pre-built AI agents designed specifically for the ServiceNow platform.

"The enterprise landscape is moving towards a unified, AI-native experience where intelligence and execution are inseparable. Agentic AI is now a native pillar of the enterprise ecosystem, but the challenge for most is turning that inherent capability into a functioning reality. We don't just advise on the complexity of data issues and security; we partner intimately with our customers to architect their ServiceNow environments for Agentic AI, delivering tangible business outcomes through precision execution. 'Step Zero' is the strategic foundation that ensures these systems work at scale on day one." - Sunne Kumaar, Chief Revenue Officer, inMorphis

Implementation Excellence: Value Built In, Not Bolted On

As a partner in which ServiceNow is an investor, inMorphis has engineered its practice to be a delivery-first engine. By treating the ServiceNow AI Control Tower as the primary operating environment, inMorphis ensures that governance and security are natively integrated into the deployment process. This mirrors ServiceNow's unified platform approach, combining intelligence that understands context with workflows that can act on it.

The framework focuses on high-impact delivery pillars: Enterprise Integration, Data Integrity and Engineered Trust.

Every inMorphis engagement is centered on an 'outcome-first' methodology. This ensures that every agent deployed reaches production with a complete AICT record and the enterprise context required for accountable, autonomous operations.

"Enterprises are discovering that Agentic AI fails when it is treated as a standalone experiment. We focus on the heavy lifting of implementation—securing the data, hardening the security, and ensuring deep system integration. Solving for 'Step Zero' is how we deliver the autonomous outcomes that ServiceNow customers expect in this new AI-native era." - Himanshu Singhal, CEO, inMorphis

About inMorphis

inMorphis (where ServiceNow is an investor) is an Elite ServiceNow partner dedicated to driving digital transformation through elite implementation and deep domain expertise.

Contact Information

Shivangi Agarwal

Associate Director – Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE inMorphis Services Private Limited