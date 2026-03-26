inMorphis Named as ServiceNow Partner of the Year 2026 - Risk & Security - Asia Pacific

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- inMorphis today announced it has received a prestigious 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, recognizing its outstanding achievements and contributions to the ServiceNow ecosystem.

inMorphis Named as ServiceNow Partner of the Year 2026

inMorphis received the "Partner award 2026 – Risk & Security – Asia Pacific" award, which recognizes partners that strengthen cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance by leveraging ServiceNow's risk, security operations, and governance capabilities. inMorphis partners with its customers to reduce enterprise risk exposure, enhance threat response, and maintain regulatory alignment through AI-powered workflows.

An Elite and ServiceNow-invested partner, inMorphis specializes in modernizing Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) and IT Security operations through the ServiceNow AI platform – driving secure adoption, accelerating innovation, and delivering measurable business outcomes at scale.

With more than a decade of domain expertise, inMorphis has led large-scale implementations for leading financial institutions and enterprises across India, Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's proven ACE frameworks for CMDB, ITSM, GRC, CSM, Operational Risk Management (ORM) and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), combined with deep expertise in global regulatory requirements, enable organizations to build compliant, resilient, and audit-ready operating models.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from ServiceNow," said Himanshu Singhal, CEO of inMorphis. "Our collaboration in governance, risk resilience, and security space with ServiceNow continues to focus on helping customers unlock the full value of the ServiceNow AI Platform to accelerate transformation while strengthening governance, risk resilience, and security to deliver measurable business impact."

The ServiceNow 2026 Partner Awards recognize partners across multiple award categories and geographies. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer success, innovation, and business impact.

About inMorphis

We are a global digital transformation firm and ServiceNow-invested Elite partner helping enterprises realize business value through Agentic AI, automation, and intelligent workflows.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

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Contact Information:

Shivangi Agarwal

Associate Director Marketing

inMorphis

[email protected]

SOURCE inMorphis Services Private Limited