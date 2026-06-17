Inner Circle acknowledges Debra K. Durda as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Debra K. Durda is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Engineering Professional Dedicated to Innovation and Process Excellence.

Debra K. Durda

Debra K. Durda has built a strong career in engineering, recognized for her expertise in developing process systems, creating efficient operational procedures, and supporting organizations through strategic contracting and consulting services. Her work has impacted engineering projects on a statewide scale, and she continues to be acknowledged for her leadership, precision, and problem solving abilities.

As of April 1, 2026, Ms. Durda has advanced to the role of Director of Engineering, further reflecting her leadership and continued growth within the field.

Ms. Durda is affiliated with the Order of the Engineer and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, demonstrating her commitment to ethical engineering practices and professional advancement. She is also actively involved in her local community, contributing her time and expertise to support meaningful initiatives.

Outside of her professional life, she enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors. She credits her success to the love and support of her father, James Durda, and her uncle, Frank Joseph Durda III, in whose honor she continues to pursue excellence and growth in her field.

Looking ahead, Ms. Durda plans to expand her work in consulting, applying her knowledge to help organizations improve performance, strengthen systems, and achieve long term success. And to utilize her knowledge to help organizations improve performance, strengthen systems, and achieve long term success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle