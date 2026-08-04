Innesto Partners Announces Sweden's First Traditional Search Fund

Norrsund Investments will target succession-ready SMEs across Sweden, Denmark and Norway

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innesto Partners today announced its backing of Norrsund Investments AB, marking the launch of Sweden's first traditional search fund. Founded by entrepreneurs August Svedenstedt and Carl Bergström, Norrsund will search for, acquire and lead a well-established small or medium-sized company across Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Backed by Innesto Partners, one of Europe's leading search fund investors, Norrsund aims to identify and grow a high-quality business while introducing a proven entrepreneurship-through-acquisition model to Sweden.

A new succession solution for Nordic businesses

The launch comes as many Nordic business owners approach retirement without a clear succession plan. While some lack a family successor, others struggle to find someone they trust to continue what they have built.

The traditional search fund model offers an alternative by matching retiring owners with committed entrepreneurs who acquire and personally lead the business, helping preserve successful companies and support their long-term growth.

The founders

Norrsund is led by August Svedenstedt and Carl Bergström, childhood friends from Helsingborg. August has held operational and commercial leadership roles at fast-growing companies including TIER Mobility and AUTO1 Group. Carl has worked as a management consultant, advising Nordic businesses on pricing, working capital and strategy.

Together, they are looking for a profitable, well-managed company with strong growth potential, ideally owned by an entrepreneur seeking a long-term successor.

"We are happy to have founded Norrsund Investments. We believe in Sweden: a dense base of remarkable small and mid-sized companies, a long and living entrepreneurial tradition, and world-leading capital markets. We are delighted to have Innesto Partners with us from day one. Their experience and values are a great match with our own," said August Svedenstedt and Carl Bergström.

Investment strategy

Norrsund is targeting privately owned businesses generating between €1 million and €5 million in EBITDA, with loyal customers, strong profitability and EBITDA margins above 20%. Rather than focusing on a particular industry, the team will prioritise business quality and alignment with retiring owners.

Over the next two years, August and Carl will meet business owners across the Nordic region before completing an acquisition with financial backing from Innesto Partners, enabling them to become long-term owner-operators.

"We're delighted to help introduce the traditional search fund model to Sweden," said Joachim de Belgique, Co-Founder of Innesto Partners. "Exceptional businesses deserve the right successor. This model creates opportunities for entrepreneurs while preserving and growing the companies that form the backbone of Europe's economy. We're proud to support Sweden's first traditional search fund."

About Innesto Partners

Innesto Partners invests in search funds and supports entrepreneurs in acquiring and growing established businesses. Active across Europe and North America, Innesto has backed around 50 entrepreneurs and today has 11 companies in its portfolio.

Media Contact:

Herve Verhoosel

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SOURCE Innesto Partners