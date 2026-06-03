Innesto Partners Leads Acquisition Of German Aerospace & Defense Specialist Edgar Hausmann GmbH

HANN. MÜNDEN, Germany, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innesto Partners, Europe's leading search fund investor, has announced its investment in Edgar Hausmann GmbH, a German value-added distributor of mission-critical tools and consumables for the aerospace and defense industry.

The investment supports entrepreneur Luca Hany in the acquisition of the company, with Innesto Operating Partner Jürgen Diegruber assuming the role of Chairman of the Board.

Hausmann Aero

Operating under the Hausmann Aero brand, Edgar Hausmann has served the aerospace and defense sector for more than 80 years. Headquartered in Hann. Münden, Germany, the company combines third-party brands with proprietary products manufactured in Germany and serves OEMs, MROs and defense customers in more than 50 countries.

What distinguishes Hausmann Aero is its advisory approach. Rather than simply supplying products, the company works closely with customers to identify the right solution and, where one does not yet exist, develops it. This model has enabled the company to build exclusive relationships with certified manufacturers and a loyal international customer base.

Europe's renewed focus on defense, industrial resilience and strategic autonomy has brought increased attention to the specialized SMEs that support its aerospace and defense supply chain. Edgar Hausmann represents the type of technically specialized business that plays an essential role in this ecosystem, with expertise and customer relationships built over decades.

The acquisition reflects Innesto Partners' continued strategy of backing entrepreneurs acquiring high-quality SMEs in resilient and specialized sectors with strong long-term fundamentals. As Chairman, Jürgen Diegruber will work closely with Luca Hany to support the company's next phase of development. Prior to joining Innesto, Diegruber served as Head of Germany at Partners Group and has experience working with founder- and family-owned businesses across the DACH region.

"The search fund model starts from a different premise than traditional private equity: the right entrepreneur, given the right support, can build something exceptional," said Joachim de Belgique, Co-Founder of Innesto Partners.

"Across Europe and North America, thousands of founder-led SMEs face a genuine succession challenge. Innesto exists to help solve that problem by giving exceptional entrepreneurs, like Luca, a path to ownership and great businesses the future they deserve. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Luca Hany as he transitions to CEO and support the company's next phase of development."

Luca Hany brings international experience in finance, investment and entrepreneurship. Before launching Amboro Capital, he worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse and UBS and later earned his MBA from INSEAD.

"When I launched Amboro Capital, my mission was simple: find an exceptional SME in an industry I genuinely care about and operate it for the long term," said Hany. "I am honored to continue a legacy built carefully over eight decades and grateful to the Hausmann Aero team for their trust."

Innesto Partners is Europe's leading search fund investor, partnering with entrepreneurs acquiring and growing SMEs across Europe and North America. With €40 million of assets under management and access to additional capital, the firm has invested in more than 40 search funds and over 10 operating companies, providing long-term capital, strategic guidance and operational support.

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SOURCE Innesto Partners