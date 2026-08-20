Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Major New AI and News Features for Lucyd App

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce that it has developed significant new features for its smart eyewear products, delivered via the Lucyd app for iOS and Android.

The new floating Lucyd widget on Android. The user simply taps the gear to select their desired LLM to converse with. Image courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Custom Newscasts

The main feature in the update is the addition of the Newscast widget, which allows users to create custom, generative AI news reports to be read out on Lucyd eyewear. The user simply enters the widget and chooses from a list of custom settings, such as interest keywords and the desired length of the newscast. Then the user can activate the news report with the "Lucyd News" voice command on Lucyd eyewear, or by triggering it from the widget. The app uses a large language model (LLM) to create an on-demand news report in the style of a news podcast based on the user's interests, and delivers it to the eyewear nearly instantly. The app pulls recent news to make the report, refreshing with a new report every time the command is given. This feature allows users to quickly track important subjects and stories handsfree and on-the-go, without having to scroll numerous news sites to find the information they are looking for. Vocalizing the information in the style of a news podcast makes it more entertaining than simply reading news sites. The feature will be live in the app next week.

Gemini Integration

In addition to ChatGPT and Claude options in the app's AI modules, the Company has added the ability to consult Google's Gemini service for AI image generation and standard LLM queries. Custom API key entry is planned for the future to allow users to sync this experience with their main Gemini account. The feature is currently live.

Multimodal AI

AI conversations can now take place across the app's visual interface and the audio interface of the glasses seamlessly. Users can pick up a thread started in visual mode in audio mode, and vice-versa, with full conversational and upload context available to the AI. This offers flexible AI support that adjusts to your individual needs throughout the day. These multimodal AI chats can be saved and exported. The feature is currently live.

Android Upgrades

Android users get two useful upgrades in this update. First, they can now set Lucyd as their device-level voice assistant, instantly accessing the Lucyd app's AI models from the phone's action button or from Lucyd glasses, without the need for an additional voice command. Additionally, Android users can now quickly flip between AI models with the new floating Lucyd widget that appears when the assistant is activated.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said "As a constant news reader myself, I have long wanted a better way to learn about what's happening in the world. A custom, AI-generated podcast perfectly tailored to the individual is an elegant solution for cutting down screen time and impulsive scrolling, while still getting the information you want. Additionally, I believe the new Gemini access and improved Android interface will delight our more Google-inclined users. We look forward to continuing to add more features to the Lucyd app, to make our glasses an ever-more customizable tool for our customers."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.