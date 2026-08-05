Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed in Pivotal Registrational Study of IBI363/TAK-928 (PD-1/IL-2α-biased Bispecific Fusion Protein) in Combination with Bevacizumab in Late-Line Advanced Colorectal Cancer in China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology, and other major diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in a pivotal study evaluating IBI363 (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928), a potential first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-biased bispecific fusion protein, in combination with bevacizumab versus investigator's choice of therapy, in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) that is refractory or intolerant to standard treatment.

This is the third pivotal registrational clinical study initiated for IBI363 and marks a critical step forward for investigational next-generation immuno-oncology (IO) therapies in overcoming colorectal cancer—a classic 'immune-cold' tumor. Previously initiated studies of IBI363 include a pivotal Phase 2 clinical study (NCT07217301) in China for IO-naïve melanoma (acral and mucosal subtypes). A global, multi-center, Phase 3 clinical study (NCT06797297) in IO-resistant squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has also been initiated. As part of a license and collaboration agreement, Innovent and Takeda are co-developing IBI363/TAK-928 globally and will co-commercialize IBI363/TAK-928 in the U.S. Takeda will exclusively commercialize IBI363/TAK-928 worldwide outside of the U.S. and greater China.

This trial (NCT07722494) is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab compared with investigator's choice of therapy in patients with advanced colorectal cancer who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies. A total of 550 patients are planned to be enrolled. The primary endpoint of this study is overall survival (OS). This study is being conducted in China where Innovent holds development and commercialization rights for IBI363/TAK-928.

At the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, data from a Phase 1 clinical study of IBI363 for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer was presented as an oral presentation. IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab demonstrated encouraging efficacy signals and a manageable safety profile. [link]

Among patients treated with IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab (n=73), the overall confirmed objective response rate (cORR) was 15.1%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 61.6%. With a median follow-up of 9.9 months, the progression-free survival (PFS) reached 4.7 months. With a median follow-up of 9.4 months, overall survival (OS) data remained immature, with only 13 events (17.8%) observed.

The overall safety profile was clinically manageable, and no new safety signals were observed. The incidence of Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) in the combination therapy group was 35.6%. The most common TRAEs were arthralgia, anemia, rash, and hypothyroidism.

Based on updated long-term follow-up data from the above study, IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in May 2026. The proposed indication is for patients with advanced microsatellite stable (MSS) or mismatch repair-proficient (pMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) who have progressed on ≥ 2 lines of prior standard therapy. The updated study results are planned for presentation at a future international academic conference or publication in an international academic journal.

Professor Kefeng Ding from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, the principal investigator of this study, stated: "Colorectal cancer is a common gastrointestinal malignancy that poses a severe threat to human health. Worldwide, it ranks third in incidence and second in mortality among all malignant tumors[1]. Approximately 86% of colorectal cancers are in an immune-desert or immune-suppressed state, rendering them unresponsive to traditional immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)[2]. For patients with colorectal cancer who have failed standard therapy, treatment options are limited, survival is short, and there remains a huge unmet clinical need[3-5]. As a PD-1/IL-2α-biased bispecific molecule, IBI363's dual antitumor mechanism—blocking PD-1 while stimulating tumor-specific CD8⁺ T cells (TST cells)—holds the promise of turning 'cold' tumors 'hot'. Early data for IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab in late-line treatment have demonstrated encouraging, breakthrough efficacy along with tolerable safety, showing potential to become a novel immunotherapy for colorectal cancer. I will work closely with other investigators to advance and complete this pivotal clinical study, steadily generating high-quality clinical data to provide colorectal cancer patients with a more effective treatment option."

Professor Tao Zhang from Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the principal investigator of this study, stated: "For patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC), treatment options become extremely limited after the failure of second-line or later therapies. In particular, patients with MSS CRC—who represent the vast majority of colorectal cancer cases—are largely insensitive to current immune checkpoint inhibitors. Chemotherapy or anti-angiogenic agents offer limited efficacy and fail to deliver durable disease control, leaving patients in urgent need of effective late-line treatment options. IBI363, featuring a unique PD-1/IL-2α-biased dual immuno-activation mechanism, holds the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive state of 'cold tumors.' The early clinical data for IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab are highly encouraging. As a clinician, I look forward to the initiation and progress of the Phase 3 clinical study, hoping it will soon bring meaningful treatment choices and renewed hope of survival to patients with late-line colorectal cancer."

Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer (Oncology) of Innovent, stated: "IBI363 represents the evolutionary direction of next-generation immunotherapy—not only potentially improving on the survival benefits of existing IO therapies, but also striving to overcome 'cold' tumors that traditional IO treatments cannot effectively address. Early clinical data demonstrate that IBI363 in combination with bevacizumab achieves significant responses and long-term survival benefits in non-MSI-H/pMMR advanced colorectal cancer, validating its unique mechanism and broad-spectrum potential. Currently, the first batch of core indications for IBI363 has smoothly entered pivotal registration clinical trials. We look forward to offering a new choice for colorectal cancer patients and bringing hope to broader unaddressed areas in immunotherapy."

About MSS/pMMR Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide, with MSS/pMMR being the predominant subtype, accounting for approximately 95% of advanced CRC cases. For patients with advanced MSS/pMMR CRC who have failed standard therapies, there remains a significant unmet medical need. Treatment options are limited, and prognosis remains poor (mPFS 1.9~5.6 months, mOS 6.4~10.8 months[3-5]).

About IBI363/TAK-928 (PD-1/IL-2α-biased bispecific fusion protein)

IBI363 is a first-in-class PD-1/IL-2α-biased bispecific antibody fusion protein being co-developed by Innovent Biologics and Takeda (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928). It functions by both blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway and activating the IL-2 pathway. The IL-2 arm of IBI363 is designed to maintain its affinity for IL-2Rα while reducing binding to IL-2Rβ and IL-2Rγ, thereby minimizing toxicity. The PD-1 binding arm not only blocks PD-1 but also selectively delivers IL-2. This approach targets and activates tumor-specific T cells that express both PD-1 and IL-2α, leading to more precise and effective activation of this T cell subpopulation.

IBI363 is being evaluated in a series of clinical trials globally, including:

A pivotal Phase 2 study in China in previously untreated acral and mucosal melanoma

A global, multi-center Phase 3 study in immunotherapy-resistant squamous NSCLC

A pivotal Phase 3 study in China in advanced CRC refractory or intolerant to standard treatment

In parallel, multiple Phase 1b/2 trials are evaluating IBI363 in NSCLC and CRC including the first-line and later line settings, and in additional tumor types.

IBI363 has received two Fast Track Designations (FTD) from the U.S. FDA and three Breakthrough Therapy Designations (BTD) from China NMPA so far.

In October 2025, Innovent entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Takeda, under which Innovent and Takeda will co-develop IBI363/TAK-928 globally and co-commercialize IBI363/TAK-928 in the U.S., and Takeda will exclusively commercialize IBI363/TAK-928 worldwide outside of the U.S. and greater China.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 19 products in the market. It has 1 asset under NMPA review, 5 assets in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Ramucirumab Injection (Cyramza®), Selpercatinib Capsules (Retsevmo®), Pirtobrutinib Tablets (Jaypirca®) and abemaciclib (Verzenios®) are products discovered and developed by Eli Lilly.

Forward-looking statement

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These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

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References:

GLOBOCAN 2024. Huyghe N, et al. Biomarkers of Response and Resistance to Immunotherapy in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer: Toward a New Personalized Medicine. Cancers (Basel). 2022 Apr 29;14(9):2241. Regorafenib monotherapy for previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (CORRECT): an international, multicentre, randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Grothey, Axel et al. The Lancet, Volume 381, Issue 9863, 303 – 312. Li J, Qin S, Xu R, et al. Effect of Fruquintinib vs Placebo on Overall Survival in Patients With Previously Treated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: The FRESCO Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2018;319(24):2486–2496. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.7855. Prager G et al. Trifluridine-Tipiracil and Bevacizumab in Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2023 May 4;388(18):1657-1667.

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