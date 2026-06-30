Innovent Biologics and Lilly Enter into Commercialization Agreement for Verzenios® (abemaciclib) in Mainland China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today jointly announced that they have entered into a distribution and promotion agreement regarding Lilly's CDK4 & 6 inhibitor Verzenios® (abemaciclib) in mainland China:

Innovent will be responsible for the importation, marketing, distribution and promotion of Verzenios ® (abemaciclib) in mainland China;

(abemaciclib) in mainland China; Lilly will continue to be responsible for manufacturing, supply, and development for the product.

Verzenios® (abemaciclib), developed by Lilly, is a CDK4 & 6 inhibitor that has been approved in China for multiple indications, including:

(1) Early Breast Cancer: in combination with endocrine therapy (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

(2) Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer:

a) For the treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer:

In combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in postmenopausal women.

In combination with fulvestrant for patients who have experienced disease progression following prior endocrine therapy.

b) In combination with imlunestrant: for the treatment of adult patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have previously received endocrine therapy.

The product was included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) Class B in 2021, becoming the first CDK4 & 6 inhibitor covered by national reimbursement in China. In 2025, it successfully renewed its NRDL listing, achieving full coverage across both early and advanced breast cancer indications.

Under the agreement, Innovent will hold sole commercialization rights for Verzenios® (abemaciclib) in mainland China, while Lilly, as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH), will continue to be responsible for manufacturing, supply, and ongoing product development. This collaboration combines Innovent's experienced oncology commercialization team and extensive market reach in China with Lilly's expertise in innovative medicine development and lifecycle management, further enhancing access to this important therapy and benefiting more breast cancer patients across the country.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Innovent, stated: "We are delighted to further deepen our strategic partnership with Lilly through this eighth collaboration, bringing the number of our partnered, on-market products in China to seven. This also marks the 19th product in Innovent's portfolio. Enhancing patient access to high-quality, innovative medicines has always been at the core of Innovent's mission. Leveraging our established commercial infrastructure and strong market presence in China, we remain focused on addressing critical unmet needs in major oncology indications. Breast cancer, one of the most prevalent and life–threatening malignancies among women, is a strategic priority within Innovent's oncology portfolio. Through this commercial collaboration with Lilly on Verzenios® (abemaciclib) – backed by its robust clinical efficacy, comprehensive labeled indications and national reimbursement coverage – we are expanding our presence in this area, laying a solid foundation for our pipeline development and market expansion deliver lasting benefits to patients in breast cancer."

Huzur Devletsah, Lilly Group Vice President and China General Manager, said: "For 150 years, Lilly has remained committed to putting health above all, advancing human health through scientific innovation and expanding access through collaboration. This agreement for Verzenios® (abemaciclib) is an important step in strengthening patient access in China, combining Lilly's global R&D expertise with Innovent's commercialization capabilities in China. Looking ahead, Lilly will continue to advance its oncology efforts in China. Since the beginning of this year, we have secured approvals for one new medicine (with two indications) and two new additional indications for on market products in China, including Inluriyo®, which has become the first and currently only approved precision therapy in China only targeting ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer, accelerating the introduction of globally innovative therapies and addressing unmet medical needs."

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 19 products in the market. It has 1 asset in NMPA NDA review, 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Lilly, Takeda, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action" Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

1) Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

2) Ramucirumab (Cyramza) and Selpercatinib (Retsevmo), Pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) and abemaciclib (Verzenios) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Disclaimer: Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

Forward-Looking Statements of Innovent Biologics

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics