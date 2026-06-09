InPower Launches SS-FT26: First User-Controlled Stop/Start and High-Idle Module for the 2026 Ford Transit

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, InPower has been a trusted provider of innovative electrical system solutions for the work vehicle upfit industry. From battery management to power distribution and intelligent control, InPower's products help fleets and upfitters extend service life, simplify installation, and meet the demands of increasingly complex modern vehicles.

Today, InPower is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: the SS-FT26, the first user-controlled Stop/Start and high-idle module purpose-built for the push-button ignition system of the 2026 Ford Transit.

The 2026 model year marked a significant shift for the Transit platform. Ford moved from traditional ignition keys to a keyless push-button start architecture, fundamentally changing how remote engine control works on the vehicle and rendering existing Stop/Start and high-idle solutions incompatible overnight. The SS-FT26 is built specifically for this new architecture. It connects directly into Ford's Stationary Elevated Idle Control (SEIC) and combines Stop/Start and high-idle functions in a single compact module, with two user-adjustable high-idle presets to match varying auxiliary loads. The module also provides PTO control and decoded park and park brake signals, and includes eight onboard diagnostic LEDs to simplify installation and troubleshooting. The result is a fully integrated solution that eliminates the need for separate controllers, aftermarket switches, or workaround wiring.

Modified Ford Transits have become increasingly common in utility, telecommunications, tree care, and municipal applications where compact maneuverability is essential. These upfits frequently include electric-over-hydraulic bucket lifts and other auxiliary equipment that draw heavily on the vehicle's electrical system. When the vehicle operates at base idle, the alternator and battery can become overworked, making high-idle controls necessary for on-demand power while Stop/Start controls help meet anti-idling regulations. The 2026 change to keyless ignition obsoleted existing Stop/Start solutions. The SS-FT26 addresses both needs with a single integrated solution that meets operators where the work happens and is designed to work with Ford's keyless ignition system.

"Push-button start is great, but you can't sit in the cab to hit it when you're also up in a bucket and need your engine back on," said Patrick Sullivan, Operations Manager at InPower. "The SS-FT26 puts operators back in control of their own rigs."

About InPower

Headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio, InPower designs and manufactures innovative vehicle electrical solutions. Proudly assembled in USA, InPower products are engineered for reliability, ease of installation, and long service life.

Media Contact:

Patrick Sullivan, Operations Manager

InPower LLC

740-548-0965

[email protected]

inpowerelectronics.com

SOURCE InPower LLC