InPower Launches ITM-FT: Ford Transit Data Bus Safety Interlock for Faster, Smarter Installation

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, InPower has been a trusted provider of cost-effective, compact, and reliable vehicle Wheelchair Safety Interlock systems for the mobility upfit industry. Designed to meet FMVSS federal mandates and evolving state regulations, InPower's Wheelchair Safety Interlocks protect passengers, equipment, and drivers by ensuring vehicles cannot move while a lift or ramp is deployed—or that lifts cannot operate unless the vehicle is properly secured.

Today, InPower is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: the ITM-FT Wheelchair Safety Interlock for the Ford Transit series, fully compatible and model year 2026 ready.

Improving on InPower's long legacy of reliable, compact and cost-effective Wheelchair Safety Interlocks, the ITM-FT plugs directly into the Ford Transit's factory Data Bus for simplified installations and improved vehicle integration. This streamlined connection gives installers immediate access to most OEM door signals without the need to run separate sensors or splice into wiring, while still retaining flexibility for added switch inputs where required. This design reduces installation time, wiring costs, and labor, while adding additional capabilities and integration options.

Safety interlocks have been federally required on commercial vehicles with wheelchair lifts for nearly 20 years, but adoption is now growing in privately owned mobility conversions as well. InPower's family of solutions addresses these needs with options designed for several different vehicle makes and models, installation methods, and compliance standards. Each system is compact, durable, and designed for years of reliable service, with many models integrating electronics directly into dashboard displays.

"The ITM-FT delivers faster installs and simpler diagnostics by connecting directly to Ford's data network," said Patrick Sullivan, Operations Manager. "It's a smart evolution that saves time while ensuring compliance and safety—hallmarks of the InPower approach."

About InPower

Headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio, InPower designs and manufactures innovative vehicle electrical solutions. Proudly assembled in USA, InPower products are engineered for reliability, ease of installation, and long service life.

