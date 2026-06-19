Atlanta has been a top-five U.S. center for Israeli company activity for nearly two decades — anchored by Coca-Cola, Southern Company, Delta, Robins Air Force Base, and now the newly launched Georgia Israel Business Alliance

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released Israeli Tech in Georgia 2026, a research report documenting one of the most institutionally developed state-Israel economic relationships in the United States. While most state-Israel economic stories begin in the last five years, the Georgia-Israel story begins in 1992 — and the cumulative numbers, now thirty years on, are larger than nearly any peer state outside California, New York, and Florida.

The headline numbers

$5.4 billion — Cumulative Georgia exports to Israel since 1996, per the Georgia Department of Economic Development. 50+ Israeli-affiliated companies operating in Georgia. $374 million — Georgia exports to Israel in 2024 (manufacturing goods). #10 — Georgia's rank among U.S. states in exports to Israel. $615+ million — U.S. Foreign Military Financing to Georgia firms for Israeli Defense Forces contracts since 1996. 33 years — Conexx business alliance operating history (1992-2025). $1+ billion — Completed transactions Conexx was involved in over its lifetime. 2025 — Year the Georgia Israel Business Alliance (GIBA) launched, incubated by the Zalik Foundation.

Three layers of the relationship

The report identifies three layers of the Georgia-Israel economic relationship:

A defense and intelligence corridor anchored by Robins Air Force Base and a generation of Atlanta-based contractors including GE Intelligence Platforms, Northrop Grumman Support Services, and HP. A corporate gateway built around Coca-Cola (whose Tel Aviv-based Bridge accelerator is one of the most consistent Israeli-tech-into-Atlanta channels), Southern Company (whose 2018 R&D MoU with the Israel Innovation Authority covers vehicle automation, advanced materials, sustainable energy, public safety, smart homes, and distributed energy), and Delta. An institutional infrastructure that compounded across thirty years: the Georgia Department of Economic Development's Israel office (opened 1994 — predating most peer states by a decade), the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast in Atlanta, and the Conexx alliance's three-decade run.

From Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W:

"Most economic-development reports celebrate inflows. This one celebrates compounding. Georgia and Israel have been building together since 1992 — through three administrations, three Israeli governments, and every economic cycle the period covered. The institutional infrastructure they created is what makes the relationship durable. The launch of the Georgia Israel Business Alliance in 2025 is the next thirty years opening. Compounding is the most underrated force in economic development. Atlanta and Tel Aviv have been compounding for a generation."

The anchor companies

The report profiles the relationship's flagship anchors, including Itamar Medical (the Israeli medical device company that relocated its U.S. headquarters from Boston to Atlanta in 2016 — a notable choice given Boston's life-sciences dominance), Southern Company's R&D partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority, and Coca-Cola's Bridge accelerator network.

The next generation: GIBA

The 2025 launch of the Georgia Israel Business Alliance, incubated by Atlanta's Zalik Foundation, is positioned in the report as the institutional handoff: from Conexx's 33-year run to a next-generation Atlanta-Israel platform that builds on three decades of trade missions, MoUs, and consulate-led activity.

The full report is available at no cost at 5wpr.com/research/israeli-tech-georgia-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations