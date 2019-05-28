Insights Into the World Market for Inductors 2019 Featuring Profiles on 142 Industry Players
May 28, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inductors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Inductors in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 142 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- API Delevan, Inc. (USA)
- AVX Corp. (USA)
- Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Datatronics Inc. (USA)
- Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA)
- KEMET Corporation (USA)
- Manutech Assembly, Inc. (USA)
- Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA)
- Sumida Corporation (Japan)
- Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- TDK Corporation (Japan)
- TT Electronics Plc (UK)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Inductors: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for World Inductors Market
Northbound Trajectory in Electronic Components Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
3. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Healthy Momentum in Consumer Electronics Sector: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Progressive Trend in Mobile Communications Segment Underpins Inductors Shipments
Increasing Sophistication of Mobile Devices Improves Prospects for High Performance Inductors
Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE & Wi-Fi Deployments Instigates Demand
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Increasing Adoption of Automotive Electronics Powers Inductors Market
Select Recently Launched Automotive-Grade Inductors: A Snapshot
Sustained Focus on EVs & HEVs Enhances Prospects for Automotive-Grade Inductors
Stringent Regulations Mandating Obligatory TPMS Integration Drives Growth
TPMS Regulations
Automation of Industrial Processes Scales Up Growth Prospects
Integration of Robotics in Production Floor Automation Bodes Well
The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity for Power Inductors
Aerospace & Defense Electronics - Adding to Market Demand
Inductors Benefit from Surging Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPD)
Power Inductors Continue to Register Strong Growth
Proven Use Case in SMPS Devices
EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Inductors
EPAMO Project Develops Novel TSV Approach for Creating New Range of 3D Inductors
Growing Emphasis on Miniature Inductors
Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Volatile Pricing Trends in World Copper Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Inductors: Introduction
Inductor Core
Inductors Coils
Coil Types
Air Core Coil
Honeycomb Coil
Toroidal Coils
Classification of Inductors
Real Inductor Vs. Ideal Inductor
Applications
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Asian Companies Dominate the World Inductors Market
Market Share Analysis
Offshore Manufacturing Continues to Gain Pace
Soaring Labor Costs in China Prompt Manufacturers to Reconsider Alternative Locations
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Sumida Launches CDRH127BSMD Coupled Inductor
Pulse Electronics Introduces New PA5000 Series High-Current Low-Profile SMT Inductors
Taiyo Yuden Rolls Out MCOIL ME Series Metal Wire-Wound Chip Power Inductors
TT Electronics Introduces HA66 Series SMD Power Inductors
Vishay Intertechnology Unveils IPLA 32 Planar Choke Inductor
Sumida Introduces CDMPIH10D38 Low Leakage Flux Inductor
Taiyo Yuden Rolls Out EST0645 SMD Power Inductor
Vishay Intertechnology Introduces SGIHLP Series IHLP Inductors
Sumida Develops CDMC60D28/T150 Metal SMD Power Inductor
TDK Introduces MLD2012 Multilayer Inductor for Automotive Power Circuits
TDK Rolls Out Miniaturized TPLC553030-592H Automotive Transponder Coil
Sumida Introduces CDRH50D28B/T150 SMD Inductor
TDK Launches B82453C*A* Series 3D Transponder Coils
Coilcraft Introduces LPD8035V Series Miniature High-Voltage Coupled Inductors
Sumida Develops CD40D26MB Ferrite Type Surface Mount Power Inductor
AVX Releases Accu-L Series Automotive-Grade Thin Film Multilayer Chip Inductors
Murata Manufacturing Introduces DFE201612PD Series Metal Alloy inductors
Sumida Introduces CDB78D78C Ferrite-Type High Current Inductor
Murata Introduces LQW32FT Series Inductors for Automotive PoC Designs
Sumida Develops CDMPIH10D48B Low Leakage Magnetic Flux Inductor
Sumida Introduces RPT109 Inductor Series for LED Applications
Sumida Introduces CDEIR10D48ME High Current Power Inductor
Murata Introduces LQW15DN Series Inductors for Communication Devices
Vishay Intertechnology Introduces IHLP-1616BZ-0H Series Extended-Frequency Inductors
Coilcraft Introduces 0805HP Series Ceramic Wirewound Chip Inductors
Murata Manufacturing Introduces LQW32FT Series Inductors
TT Electronics Launches HA78D Series Coupled Inductors
TDK Launches New 3D Transponder Coils
Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Vishay Dale IHLP-1616BZ-51 IHLP Inductors
Vishay Intertechnology Unveils Vishay Dale IHXL-2000VZ-5A Inductors
TDK Introduces ADL3225V Choke for Automotive PoC Applications
Vishay Intertechnology Launches Vishay Dale IFL and IFLS Series Power Inductors
Sumida Introduces CDEP12D87 High Current Power Inductor
TDK Launches TFM160808ALC Thin-Film Inductor
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Yageo to Acquire Pulse Electronics
Sumida Acquires Pontiac Coil
Gowanda Components Group Snaps Up HiSonic
New Yorker Electronics Inks Distribution Deal with MoxiE Inductor
TT Electronics to Establish Centre of Excellence at Bedlington Facility
Pulse Electronics Acquires Egston Holdings
Chilisin Electronics to Acquire Magic Technology
TT Electronics Divests TS&C Division to AVX
KEMET Acquires NEC TOKIN
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 142 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 147)
- The United States (54)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (13)
- Europe (31)
- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
