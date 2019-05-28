Insights Into the World Market for Inductors 2019 Featuring Profiles on 142 Industry Players

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inductors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Inductors in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 142 companies including many key and niche players.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Inductors: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for World Inductors Market

Northbound Trajectory in Electronic Components Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



3. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Healthy Momentum in Consumer Electronics Sector: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Progressive Trend in Mobile Communications Segment Underpins Inductors Shipments

Increasing Sophistication of Mobile Devices Improves Prospects for High Performance Inductors

Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE & Wi-Fi Deployments Instigates Demand

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Automotive Electronics Powers Inductors Market

Select Recently Launched Automotive-Grade Inductors: A Snapshot

Sustained Focus on EVs & HEVs Enhances Prospects for Automotive-Grade Inductors

Stringent Regulations Mandating Obligatory TPMS Integration Drives Growth

TPMS Regulations

Automation of Industrial Processes Scales Up Growth Prospects

Integration of Robotics in Production Floor Automation Bodes Well

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity for Power Inductors

Aerospace & Defense Electronics - Adding to Market Demand

Inductors Benefit from Surging Demand for Surge Protection Devices (SPD)

Power Inductors Continue to Register Strong Growth

Proven Use Case in SMPS Devices

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Inductors

EPAMO Project Develops Novel TSV Approach for Creating New Range of 3D Inductors

Growing Emphasis on Miniature Inductors

Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Volatile Pricing Trends in World Copper Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Inductors: Introduction

Inductor Core

Inductors Coils

Coil Types

Air Core Coil

Honeycomb Coil

Toroidal Coils

Classification of Inductors

Real Inductor Vs. Ideal Inductor

Applications



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Asian Companies Dominate the World Inductors Market

Market Share Analysis

Offshore Manufacturing Continues to Gain Pace

Soaring Labor Costs in China Prompt Manufacturers to Reconsider Alternative Locations



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Sumida Launches CDRH127BSMD Coupled Inductor

Pulse Electronics Introduces New PA5000 Series High-Current Low-Profile SMT Inductors

Taiyo Yuden Rolls Out MCOIL ME Series Metal Wire-Wound Chip Power Inductors

TT Electronics Introduces HA66 Series SMD Power Inductors

Vishay Intertechnology Unveils IPLA 32 Planar Choke Inductor

Sumida Introduces CDMPIH10D38 Low Leakage Flux Inductor

Taiyo Yuden Rolls Out EST0645 SMD Power Inductor

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces SGIHLP Series IHLP Inductors

Sumida Develops CDMC60D28/T150 Metal SMD Power Inductor

TDK Introduces MLD2012 Multilayer Inductor for Automotive Power Circuits

TDK Rolls Out Miniaturized TPLC553030-592H Automotive Transponder Coil

Sumida Introduces CDRH50D28B/T150 SMD Inductor

TDK Launches B82453C*A* Series 3D Transponder Coils

Coilcraft Introduces LPD8035V Series Miniature High-Voltage Coupled Inductors

Sumida Develops CD40D26MB Ferrite Type Surface Mount Power Inductor

AVX Releases Accu-L Series Automotive-Grade Thin Film Multilayer Chip Inductors

Murata Manufacturing Introduces DFE201612PD Series Metal Alloy inductors

Sumida Introduces CDB78D78C Ferrite-Type High Current Inductor

Murata Introduces LQW32FT Series Inductors for Automotive PoC Designs

Sumida Develops CDMPIH10D48B Low Leakage Magnetic Flux Inductor

Sumida Introduces RPT109 Inductor Series for LED Applications

Sumida Introduces CDEIR10D48ME High Current Power Inductor

Murata Introduces LQW15DN Series Inductors for Communication Devices

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces IHLP-1616BZ-0H Series Extended-Frequency Inductors

Coilcraft Introduces 0805HP Series Ceramic Wirewound Chip Inductors

Murata Manufacturing Introduces LQW32FT Series Inductors

TT Electronics Launches HA78D Series Coupled Inductors

TDK Launches New 3D Transponder Coils

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Vishay Dale IHLP-1616BZ-51 IHLP Inductors

Vishay Intertechnology Unveils Vishay Dale IHXL-2000VZ-5A Inductors

TDK Introduces ADL3225V Choke for Automotive PoC Applications

Vishay Intertechnology Launches Vishay Dale IFL and IFLS Series Power Inductors

Sumida Introduces CDEP12D87 High Current Power Inductor

TDK Launches TFM160808ALC Thin-Film Inductor



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Yageo to Acquire Pulse Electronics

Sumida Acquires Pontiac Coil

Gowanda Components Group Snaps Up HiSonic

New Yorker Electronics Inks Distribution Deal with MoxiE Inductor

TT Electronics to Establish Centre of Excellence at Bedlington Facility

Pulse Electronics Acquires Egston Holdings

Chilisin Electronics to Acquire Magic Technology

TT Electronics Divests TS&C Division to AVX

KEMET Acquires NEC TOKIN



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbgf4m





