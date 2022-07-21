Insights on the Aero-engine Coating Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Export & Import Further Offer New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aero-engine Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global aero-engine coating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global aero-engine coating market to grow with a CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on aero-engine coating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on aero-engine coating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aero-engine coating market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aero-engine coating market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rise in development in the aircraft industry is the major factor that is expected to propel the aero-engine coatings market growth.

Increased investment from various government and private firms in developing countries will drive the market growth.

2) Restraints

Increased VOC emission during the coating process will restrain the growth.

3) Opportunities

Increasing export & import further offer new growth opportunities to market during the forecast period.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aero-engine coating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aero-engine coating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aero-engine coating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Aero-engine Coating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aero-engine Coating Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Types of Coating

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Engine Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form Type

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aero-engine Coating Market



4. Aero-engine Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global Aero-engine Coating Market by Aircraft Type

5.1. Commercial Aircraft

5.2. Military Aircraft

5.3. Helicopters

5.4. General Aviation



6. Global Aero-engine Coating Market by Types of Coating

6.1. Diffusion Aluminide Coatings

6.2. Thermal Barrier Coatings

6.3. Erosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings

6.4. Others



7. Global Aero-engine Coating Market by Engine Type

7.1. Turboprop

7.2. Turboshaft

7.3. Turbojet

7.4. Turbofan



8. Global Aero-engine Coating Market by Form Type

8.1. Wired Coating

8.2. Powder Coating

8.3. Liquid Coating



9. Global Aero-engine Coating Market by Region 2022-2028



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aero-engine Coating Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. PPG Industries, Inc.

10.2.2. Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

10.2.3. A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

10.2.4. TURBOCAM, Inc.

10.2.5. APS Materials, Inc.

10.2.6. United coatings Group

10.2.7. Indestructible Paint Limited

10.2.8. Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

10.2.9. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG



