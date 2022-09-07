Insights on the Breathable Films Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Building and Construction Spending is Driving Growth

Sep 07, 2022, 10:30 ET
Breathable films are also called as micro-porous films and semi-permeable films which allow exchange of gases and water vapor and prevent liquids or water pass through. They are 3 dimensional matrix of long chained molecules usually made up with polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyester. These films are used in various end use industries including Healthcare, Hygiene, Building & Construction, Industrial Protective Apparel, Packaging, Sports Apparel, and Others.
Market Drivers
An increase in building and construction spending especially in Asia Pacific region with high demand from sports and industrial protective apparels is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global breathable films market growth. Furthermore, rise in health consciousness and change in consumer trends will positively influence the market growth. Also, increase in concerns pertaining to comfort of garments as well as increase in use of breathable films in gloves, jackets, footwear, and helmet will propel the growth of global breathable films market growth.
Moreover, rise in requirement for baby disposables, adult incontinence and women's sanitation product expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to that, increase in spending on personal care products will drive the market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, availability of alternative products is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global breathable films market growth. Also, high cost than conventional films will affect the market growth during this analysis period.
Market Segmentation
Global Breathable Films Market is segmented into raw material such as Polypropylene, Polyethylene, and Polyester, by product such as Micro Void, Microporous, and Non-Porous. Further, market is segmented into application such as Healthcare, Hygiene, Building & Construction, Industrial Protective Apparel, Packaging, Sports Apparel, and Others.
Also, Global Breathable Films Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Arkema, Argotec, LLC, Clopay Plastics, Nitto Denko Corporation, Fatrs, a.s., RKW Group, Toray Industries, Trioplast Industries, Rahil Foam,and American Polyfilm
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Breathable Films Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Breathable Films Market, By Raw Material
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material
5.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
5.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material
5.3.1 Polypropylene
5.3.2 Polyethylene
5.3.3 Polyester
6 Global Breathable Films Market, By Product
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product
6.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Product
6.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
6.3.1 Micro Void
6.3.2 Microporous
6.3.3 Non-Porous
7 Global Breathable Films Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3.1 Healthcare
7.3.2 Hygiene
7.3.3 Building & Construction
7.3.4 Industrial Protective Apparel
7.3.5 Packaging
7.3.6 Sports Apparel
7.3.7 Others
8 Global Breathable Films Market, By Region
8.1 Global Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
9.3 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
9.4 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.5 North America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
10.3 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
10.4 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Europe Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
11.3 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
11.4 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.5 Asia Pacific Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
12.3 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
12.4 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.5 Latin America Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, Country
13 Middle East Breathable Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Breathable Films Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
13.3 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product
13.4 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.5 Middle East Breathable Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Arkema
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. Argotec, LLC
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Clopay Plastics
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Nitto Denko Corporation
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Fatrs, a.s.
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 RKW Group
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Toray Industries
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Trioplast Industries
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Rahil Foam
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 American Polyfilm
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
