Insights on the Butyl Acrylate Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical, Indenta Chemicals and TCI Chemicals Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butyl Acrylate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is projected to reach $4,608.06 million by 2028 from $3,356.74 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.



Growing investment in the building & construction sector and increasing sales of the automotive industry are the key factors attributed to the growth of the butyl acrylate market over the forecast period. In addition, the rise in the need for water-based coatings is augmenting the market growth over the forecast period.



Based on application, the butyl acrylate market is segmented into paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, chemical synthesis, plastic additives, textiles, and others. The paints and coatings segment is anticipated to grow, owing to the growing investment in automotive and building & construction industries. The growth of the adhesives and sealants segment is attributed to its broad scope of application in the automotive industry for heat exchanger sealing, core plug sealing, automotive hose bonding, and filter end cap bonding. It is also used in the electronic industry for various applications such as switches and relays, potting and sealing electrical components, sensors, and bonding electric motors.



The butyl acrylate market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan have many manufacturing industries, including automotive, building & construction, paper & pulp, and textile. China is the largest consumer of butyl acrylate, owing to the increasing usage of paints, coatings, sealants, and adhesives from the building and construction industry. The growth of the butyl acrylate market in APAC can be attributed to the rising investment in building and construction projects, including smart cities, sustainable infrastructure, and commercial complexes in India, China, and Japan.



The key players operating in the global Butyl Acrylate market include EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION; Arkema; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; OSWAL UDHYOG; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; Indenta Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; and Sasol.



