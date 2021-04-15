Insights on the E-Commerce Platforms Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amazon, Magento and Oracle Among Others
Apr 15, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Platforms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Commerce Platforms estimated at US$5.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The E-Commerce Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):
- 100sklepow
- Amazon
- Magento
- MonsterCommerce
- Oracle
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- PrestaShop
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Shopify
- Squarespace Online Stores
- Weebly eCommerce
- WixStores
- WooCommerce
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 10
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fglq10
