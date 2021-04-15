Insights on the E-Commerce Platforms Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amazon, Magento and Oracle Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 15, 2021, 16:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Platforms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Commerce Platforms estimated at US$5.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The E-Commerce Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):

  • 100sklepow
  • Amazon
  • Magento
  • MonsterCommerce
  • Oracle
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.
  • PrestaShop
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Shopify
  • Squarespace Online Stores
  • Weebly eCommerce
  • WixStores
  • WooCommerce

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 10

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fglq10


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Outlook on the Revenue-Based Financing Global Market to 2027 -...

Fertility Test Market by Product, Mode of Purchase, Application,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics