Insights on the Forestry Power Tool Accessories Global Market to 2027 - Regulatory Changes to Curb Deforestation Presents Opportunities

This report considers a detailed scenario of the present Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The forestry power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period



Market Growth Enablers

Growth in Commercial Construction Market

Demand For Forestry Power Tool Accessories in Residential Spaces

Rising Demand for Implementation of Safety Guidelines

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global forestry power tool accessories market on a large scale. The fall in demand for accessories is due to the closure of most retail spaces and a halt in various commercial and residential constructional activities.



Key Highlights

The low operating cost of chainsaws is driving the global forestry power tool accessories market. This is because the applications require high-quality performance tools like chainsaws used in tree falling and clearing of shrubs and greens.

Innovation in technology by key vendors is also driving the forest power tools manufacturing industry. For instance, the evolution of eco-friendly products in the gardening and forestry industry has gained traction among manufacturers. The adoption of eco-friendly products represents the next evolution in portable power tools.

Growth in the commercial construction market is driving the forestry machinery market. During post-pandemic, the construction market is expected to witness positive growth due to a growing demand for projects across most commercial construction work areas coupled with recovering economy.

forestry accessories in residential spaces, contributing to the forestry power tool accessories market share. The growing urbanization is expected to show significant demand in the accessories market due to the increased firewood demand in cold countries like Canada , China , and Russia .

, , and . It is expected that there will be a huge demand for electric chain saws as they are easy to operate, store and light in weight with a wide range of guide bars and chains.

Market Segments

In terms of product type, the saw chains segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of more than 6%, followed by trimmer lines, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.



The applications of saw chains are wide. The demand for chainsaws typically increases after storms and cold winters due to cutting tree barks. This has driven the demand for chainsaws in palm oil and soybean production. In addition, cold countries like Russia, Canada, and the US see a massive demand for firewood in chilly winters due to the increase in fuel prices across the globe.



Segmentation by Product

Saw Chains

Guide Bars

Trimmer Lines

Brush Cutter Blades

Harvester Chains

Spark Plugs

Geographical Outlook

The US residential sector supports the demand for forestry power tool accessories across North America . Factors such as government stimulus, high household incomes, and increasing demand for home improvement led to the expansion of the residential construction sector across the country.

. Factors such as government stimulus, high household incomes, and increasing demand for home improvement led to the expansion of the residential construction sector across the country. In APAC, forestry tools and accessories are mainly driven by Australia , China , and Japan . Moreover, Japan is considered the major contributor of wood and exports its wooden products to many countries such as China , the US, and many more. The growing demand for renovation and growing commercial infrastructure are expected to increase the demand for forestry accessories in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Key Caveats

4.4 Scope of the Study

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product:

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion

5.2 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Wood Supply, Production, and Consumption of Forest Products

7.2 Construction Insights

7.2.1 Commercial Construction

7.2.2 Public Infrastructural Construction

7.2.3 Growth of Timber Industry

7.3 High Demand for Prefabricated Wooden Houses in European Countries

7.3.1 Residential Constructions

7.3.2 Non-Residential Construction Projects

7.4 Traditional Construction Vs Prefabricated Buildings

7.4.1 Reduced Labor Cost

7.4.2 Improved Safety

7.4.3 Minimized Delays

7.4.4 Others

7.5 Europe Wood Industry: Outlook

7.6 Raw Material Insights

7.7 Us-China Trade Issues

7.8 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

7.8.1 Impact of Covid-19: Supply Side

7.8.2 Impact of Covid-19: Demand Side



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Low Operating Cost of Chainsaws

8.2 Technological Innovations by Key Vendors

8.3 Regulatory Changes to Curb Deforestation



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth in Commercial Construction Market

9.2 Demand for Forestry Power Tool Accessories in Residential Spaces

9.3 Rising Demand for Implementation of Safety Guidelines



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Emissions from Gasoline Chainsaws

10.2 Health Hazards Associated With Chain Saws

10.3 Increasing Rate of Deforestation Worldwide



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Overview

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Raw Material Suppliers

11.1.3 Manufacturers

11.1.4 Distributors/Dealers

11.1.5 End-users



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 PESTLE Analysis

12.3 Import Value of Chain Saws

12.4 Import Volume of Chain Saws

12.5 Export Value of Chain Saws

12.6 Export Volume of Chain Saws

12.7 Market Size & Forecast

12.8 Five Forces Analysis

12.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.8.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Saw Chain

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.3.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.3.4 Market by Geography

13.4 Guide Bar

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.4.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.4.4 Market by Geography

13.5 Trimmer Line

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.5.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.5.4 Market by Geography

13.6 Brush Cutter Blade

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.6.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.6.4 Market by Geography

13.7 Harvester Chain

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.7.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.7.4 Market by Geography

13.8 Spark Plug

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027

13.8.3 Historical Data 2018-2020

13.8.4 Market by Geography

13.9 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



14 Geographic Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Latin America

19 Middle East & Africa



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Husqvarna

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strategies

21.1.4 Key Strengths

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 Mtd Products

21.2.1 Business Overview

21.2.2 Product Offerings

21.2.3 Key Strategies

21.2.4 Key Strengths

21.2.5 Key Opportunities

21.3 Stiga

21.3.1 Business Overview

21.3.2 Product Offerings

21.3.3 Key Strategies

21.3.4 Key Strengths

21.3.5 Key Opportunities

21.4 Stihl

21.4.1 Business Overview

21.4.2 Product Offerings

21.4.3 Key Strategies

21.4.4 Key Strengths

21.4.5 Key Opportunities

21.5 Oregon

21.5.1 Business Overview

21.5.2 Product Offerings

21.5.3 Key Strategies

21.5.4 Key Strengths

21.5.5 Key Opportunities



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Bahco

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Product Offerings

22.2 Cannon Bar Works Ltd

22.2.1 Business Overview

22.2.2 Product Offerings

22.3 Einhell UK

22.3.1 Business Overview

22.3.2 Product Offerings

22.4 Iggesund

22.4.1 Business Overview

22.4.2 Product Offerings

22.5 Gb Forestry

22.5.1 Business Overview

22.5.2 Product Offerings

22.6 Karcher

22.6.1 Business Overview

22.6.2 Product Offerings

22.7 Whites Forestry

22.7.1 Business Overview

22.7.2 Product Offerings

22.8 Worx

22.8.1 Business Overview

22.8.2 Product Offerings

22.9 Zomax

22.9.1 Business Overview

22.9.2 Product Offerings



23 Report Summary



24 Quantitative Summary

25 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hi1gk

