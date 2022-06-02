Insights on the Forestry Power Tool Accessories Global Market to 2027 - Regulatory Changes to Curb Deforestation Presents Opportunities

Jun 02, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report considers a detailed scenario of the present Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The forestry power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period
Market Growth Enablers
- Growth in Commercial Construction Market
- Demand For Forestry Power Tool Accessories in Residential Spaces
- Rising Demand for Implementation of Safety Guidelines
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global forestry power tool accessories market on a large scale. The fall in demand for accessories is due to the closure of most retail spaces and a halt in various commercial and residential constructional activities.
Key Highlights
- The low operating cost of chainsaws is driving the global forestry power tool accessories market. This is because the applications require high-quality performance tools like chainsaws used in tree falling and clearing of shrubs and greens.
- Innovation in technology by key vendors is also driving the forest power tools manufacturing industry. For instance, the evolution of eco-friendly products in the gardening and forestry industry has gained traction among manufacturers. The adoption of eco-friendly products represents the next evolution in portable power tools.
- Growth in the commercial construction market is driving the forestry machinery market. During post-pandemic, the construction market is expected to witness positive growth due to a growing demand for projects across most commercial construction work areas coupled with recovering economy.
- forestry accessories in residential spaces, contributing to the forestry power tool accessories market share. The growing urbanization is expected to show significant demand in the accessories market due to the increased firewood demand in cold countries like Canada, China, and Russia.
- It is expected that there will be a huge demand for electric chain saws as they are easy to operate, store and light in weight with a wide range of guide bars and chains.
Market Segments
In terms of product type, the saw chains segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of more than 6%, followed by trimmer lines, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.
The applications of saw chains are wide. The demand for chainsaws typically increases after storms and cold winters due to cutting tree barks. This has driven the demand for chainsaws in palm oil and soybean production. In addition, cold countries like Russia, Canada, and the US see a massive demand for firewood in chilly winters due to the increase in fuel prices across the globe.
Segmentation by Product
- Saw Chains
- Guide Bars
- Trimmer Lines
- Brush Cutter Blades
- Harvester Chains
- Spark Plugs
Geographical Outlook
- The US residential sector supports the demand for forestry power tool accessories across North America. Factors such as government stimulus, high household incomes, and increasing demand for home improvement led to the expansion of the residential construction sector across the country.
- In APAC, forestry tools and accessories are mainly driven by Australia, China, and Japan. Moreover, Japan is considered the major contributor of wood and exports its wooden products to many countries such as China, the US, and many more. The growing demand for renovation and growing commercial infrastructure are expected to increase the demand for forestry accessories in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Key Caveats
4.4 Scope of the Study
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product:
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Currency Conversion
5.2 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Wood Supply, Production, and Consumption of Forest Products
7.2 Construction Insights
7.2.1 Commercial Construction
7.2.2 Public Infrastructural Construction
7.2.3 Growth of Timber Industry
7.3 High Demand for Prefabricated Wooden Houses in European Countries
7.3.1 Residential Constructions
7.3.2 Non-Residential Construction Projects
7.4 Traditional Construction Vs Prefabricated Buildings
7.4.1 Reduced Labor Cost
7.4.2 Improved Safety
7.4.3 Minimized Delays
7.4.4 Others
7.5 Europe Wood Industry: Outlook
7.6 Raw Material Insights
7.7 Us-China Trade Issues
7.8 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
7.8.1 Impact of Covid-19: Supply Side
7.8.2 Impact of Covid-19: Demand Side
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Low Operating Cost of Chainsaws
8.2 Technological Innovations by Key Vendors
8.3 Regulatory Changes to Curb Deforestation
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in Commercial Construction Market
9.2 Demand for Forestry Power Tool Accessories in Residential Spaces
9.3 Rising Demand for Implementation of Safety Guidelines
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Emissions from Gasoline Chainsaws
10.2 Health Hazards Associated With Chain Saws
10.3 Increasing Rate of Deforestation Worldwide
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Overview
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Raw Material Suppliers
11.1.3 Manufacturers
11.1.4 Distributors/Dealers
11.1.5 End-users
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 PESTLE Analysis
12.3 Import Value of Chain Saws
12.4 Import Volume of Chain Saws
12.5 Export Value of Chain Saws
12.6 Export Volume of Chain Saws
12.7 Market Size & Forecast
12.8 Five Forces Analysis
12.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.8.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.8.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Saw Chain
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.3.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.3.4 Market by Geography
13.4 Guide Bar
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.4.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.4.4 Market by Geography
13.5 Trimmer Line
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.5.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.5.4 Market by Geography
13.6 Brush Cutter Blade
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.6.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.6.4 Market by Geography
13.7 Harvester Chain
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.7.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.7.4 Market by Geography
13.8 Spark Plug
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2027
13.8.3 Historical Data 2018-2020
13.8.4 Market by Geography
13.9 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14 Geographic Overview
15 North America
16 Europe
17 APAC
18 Latin America
19 Middle East & Africa
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Husqvarna
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 Product Offerings
21.1.3 Key Strategies
21.1.4 Key Strengths
21.1.5 Key Opportunities
21.2 Mtd Products
21.2.1 Business Overview
21.2.2 Product Offerings
21.2.3 Key Strategies
21.2.4 Key Strengths
21.2.5 Key Opportunities
21.3 Stiga
21.3.1 Business Overview
21.3.2 Product Offerings
21.3.3 Key Strategies
21.3.4 Key Strengths
21.3.5 Key Opportunities
21.4 Stihl
21.4.1 Business Overview
21.4.2 Product Offerings
21.4.3 Key Strategies
21.4.4 Key Strengths
21.4.5 Key Opportunities
21.5 Oregon
21.5.1 Business Overview
21.5.2 Product Offerings
21.5.3 Key Strategies
21.5.4 Key Strengths
21.5.5 Key Opportunities
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Bahco
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offerings
22.2 Cannon Bar Works Ltd
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Product Offerings
22.3 Einhell UK
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.4 Iggesund
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offerings
22.5 Gb Forestry
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.6 Karcher
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.7 Whites Forestry
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Product Offerings
22.8 Worx
22.8.1 Business Overview
22.8.2 Product Offerings
22.9 Zomax
22.9.1 Business Overview
22.9.2 Product Offerings
23 Report Summary
24 Quantitative Summary
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hi1gk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article