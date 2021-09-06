Insights on the Industrial V-belt Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Belt Technologies, ContiTech and Fenner Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial V-belt Market Research Report by End Use Industries (Agriculture, Automotive, and Food and Beverages), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial V-belt Market size was estimated at USD 1,130.86 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,183.53 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.99% to reach USD 1,515.17 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial V-belt Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial V-belt Market, including Belt Technologies, Inc., ContiTech AG, Dayco IP Holdings, LLC, Fenner Limited, Gates Corporation, Industrial belts corporation, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Montana International, Optibelt, and Volta Belting Technology Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial V-belt Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial V-belt Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial V-belt Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial V-belt Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial V-belt Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial V-belt Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial V-belt Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for the V-belt from the automotive and metals & mining industries

5.1.1.2. Rising demand from food & beverage industries

5.1.1.3. Growing usage of V-belts for spooling machines in the textile industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Mechanical problems and high costs connected with gear drives

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growth in number of design improvements in engine belts

5.1.3.2. Rise in innovation to improve belt reliability and torque transmission

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of substitutes for V-belts

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Industrial V-belt Market, by End Use Industries

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Agriculture

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Food and Beverages

6.5. Metals and Mining

6.6. Power and energy



7. Americas Industrial V-belt Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Argentina

7.3. Brazil

7.4. Canada

7.5. Mexico

7.6. United States



8. Asia-Pacific Industrial V-belt Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Australia

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Japan

8.7. Malaysia

8.8. Philippines

8.9. Singapore

8.10. South Korea

8.11. Thailand



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial V-belt Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. France

9.3. Germany

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Qatar

9.7. Russia

9.8. Saudi Arabia

9.9. South Africa

9.10. Spain

9.11. United Arab Emirates

9.12. United Kingdom



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

10.4. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.4.4. Investment & Funding

10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

11.1. Belt Technologies, Inc.

11.2. ContiTech AG

11.3. Dayco IP Holdings, LLC

11.4. Fenner Limited

11.5. Gates Corporation

11.6. Industrial belts corporation

11.7. Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

11.8. Montana International

11.9. Optibelt

11.10. Volta Belting Technology Ltd.



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9ci5m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

