Insights on the Scanning Probe Microscopes Global Market to 2031 - by Market and Country/Region

The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPM) to 2021-2031 contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end-user market demand. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market is also covered.

The report covers the current Scanning Probe Microscopy market including main instrumentation such as atomic force microscopes and scanning tunnelling microscopes as well as more specialised versions. Also covered is the market for AFM probes.

Report contents include:

Market analysis of the scanning probe microscopy market including revenues, future growth estimates, market outlook

Analysis of end user markets in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, industrial R&D, life and health sciences research including growth estimates

Regional analysis including growth estimates.

Analysis of Low temperature STM/AFM segment

In depth profiles of SPM companies. Companies profiled include Bruker, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation, Horiba, Nanoscan, Nanosurf, NT-MDT, Oxford Instruments, Park Systems, Unisoku and more.

Analysis of the AFM probes market including market demand and revenues, forecasted to 2031.

Profiles of AFM probes companies. Companies profiled include Actoprobe LLC, Bruker, Mikromasch, NT-MDT, Olympus Corporation and more.

Market structure, market drivers and trends.

Scanning probe microscopy (SPM) provides a versatile tool for high-resolution imaging. It allows spatial features of materials which differ from the bulk by their magnetic, electronic, or other properties to be probed down to nanometer length scales.

The scanning probe microscope (SPM) market covers the following segments:

Atomic force microscopes (AFM)

Scanning tunneling microscopes (STM);

Near-field scanning optical microscopes (NSOM).

AFM, STM and NSOM systems are mainly used in:

Materials research.

Nanomaterials research.

Semiconductors and electronics R&D.

Materials for energy generation and storage: LED, battery, organic photovoltaic materials.

Polymer materials R&D.

Automotive materials.

Advanced pharmaceutics product development and manufacturing.

Cell biology and cancer research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market structure

2.3 Atomic force microscopes (AFM)

2.4 Low temperature STM/AFM

2.4.1 Suppliers

2.5 The SPM market in 2020

2.6 Industry developments including new product offerings 2020-2021

2.7 Global market revenues, total, 2018-2031

2.7.1 Total

2.7.2 By market

2.7.3 By country/region

3 The Global Scanning Probe Microscopes Market

3.1 Market trends and drivers

3.1.1 Market segmentation 2020

3.2 Market structure

3.3 Market outlook

3.3.1 End user markets

3.3.1.1 Market revenues, total 2018-2031

3.3.2 Annual unit sales

3.3.3 Prices

3.4 Markets by region

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 Revenues 2018-2031

3.4.2 Asia-Pacific

3.4.2.1 Revenues 2018-2031

3.4.3 Europe

3.4.3.1 Revenues 2018-2031

3.4.4 Rest of the world

3.4.4.1 Revenues 2018-2031

3.5 Semiconductors and electronics

3.5.1 Market drivers and trends

3.5.2 Historical market for SPM

3.5.3 Revenues 2018-2031

3.6 Materials and nanomaterials research

3.6.1 Market drivers and trends

3.6.2 Historical market for SPM

3.6.3 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials research

3.6.4 Revenues 2018-2031

3.7 Life and health sciences and biomedical

3.7.1 Market drivers and trends

3.7.2 Historical market for SPM

3.7.3 Revenues 2018-2031

3.8 Industrial R&D

3.8.1 Revenues 2018-2031

4 Scanning Probe Microscope Company Profiles (26 Company Profiles)

5 The Global Market for AFM Probes

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Demand by market

5.3 Market revenues 2021-2031 (Millions US$)

5.4 Company profiles (12 company profiles)

6 References

