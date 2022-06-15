Insights on the Transfer Switch Global Market to 2030 - Players Include ABB, Caterpillar and Cummins

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market by Type, Transition Mode and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfer switch market size is expected to reach $2.70 billion by 2030 from $1.47 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2021 to 2030.

A transfer switch is the switching device that transfers power from one source to the other, typically the mains power supply and a back-up generator. Transfer switch is used for quickly and safely transitioning all electrical power which is consumed by the circuit, equipment, or systems connected to the transfer switch output between those normal and emergency power sources. They enable homes, commercial businesses, and industrial facilities to make the most of their resources and connect to temporary or supplemental generators.



The prominent factors that impact the transfer switch market growth are surge in usage in power and transmission industries, favorable government policies, and the large-scale renewable integration reforms. However, high costs associate with transfer switch restricts the market growth. On the contrary, high adoption of transfer switch in residential industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect global transfer switch industry during the forecast period.



The transfer switch market is segmented on the basis of type, transition mode, end use, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into automatic transfer switch and manual transfer switch. On the basis of transition mode, it is segregated into soft load transition mode, closed transition mode, delayed transition mode, and open transition mode. Depending on end use, it is separated into industrial, commercial, and residential.



Region-wise, the transfer switch market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is the most attracting market for transfer switch due to the rise of industrial and commercial sectors in the region, especially in countries such as China and India.



Competitive analysis and profiles of the major transfer switch market players, such as ABB Ltd., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Russelectric, and Caterpillar are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the transfer switch

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. By region, 2012-2020

3.3.2. By applicant, 2012-2020

3.4. Covid-19 impact analysis

3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.2. Impact on market size

3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Usage in Power and Transmission Industries

3.5.1.2. Favorable Government Policies

3.5.1.3. The Large-Scale Renewable Integration Reforms

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High costs associate with transfer switch

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High adoption of transfer switch in residential industry



CHAPTER 4: TRANSFER SWITCH MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Automatic Transfer Switch

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Manual Transfer Switch

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: TRANSFER SWITCH MARKET, BY TRANSITION MODE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Soft Load Transition Mode

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Closed Transition Mode

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Delayed Transition Mode

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Open Transition Mode

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: TRANSFER SWITCH MARKET, BY END USE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Industrial

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Residential

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: TRANSFER SWITCH MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ABB

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Caterpillar

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Business performance

9.3. Cummins, Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. R&D expenditure

9.3.7. Business performance

9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. EATON CORPORATION

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot.

9.4.2. Product portfolio

9.4.3. R&D Expenditure

9.4.4. Business performance

9.5. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. General Electric Co.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.7. Kohler Co.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Russelectric Inc.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Schneider Electric

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. SIEMENS

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. R&D Expenditure

9.10.7. Business performance

9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pofj74

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets