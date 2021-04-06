Insights on the Washable Markers Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Liqui-Mark, Luxor Group & Newell Brands Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 06, 2021, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Washable Markers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Washable Markers estimated at US$ 442.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 565.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Basic-Washable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$ 340.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super-Washable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Washable Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 119.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 111.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • BIC Group
  • Carioca S.p.A
  • Crayola LLC
  • Dri Mark Products Inc
  • F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini S.P.A
  • Faber-Castell
  • Liqui-Mark
  • Luxor Group
  • Newell Brands
  • Stabilo International Gmbh

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Washable Markers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1iomz


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Thin Film Deposition Market Analysis: Trends, Key Issues, Future...

Global Wood Products Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics